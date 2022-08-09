Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Kati_09
Aug 10, 2022Edited

I just love Prof Sucharit Bahkdi through these last 2,5 years with cv-19 he is one of the voices of truth, he said already in the beginning "masks are useless and asymptomatic spreading has never been proven"

Only wish he could reach a wider audience but social media is supressing him.

Russ D
Aug 10, 2022

If you want to live..........STAY AWAY FROM DOCTORS and take your health into your own hands (unless it's an emergency). I did 12 years ago when I had cancer. If I would have taken the medical route I would be dead by now

I have not been to a doctor in 8 years and have no plans to go in the future

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
