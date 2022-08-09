Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: "Routine Introduction of Gene-Based Vaccines Spells the Downfall of Mankind"
Dr. Bhakdi Warns Of "Greatest Conceivable Manmade Catastrophe of All Time"
“Mark these words: Routine introduction of gene-based vaccines spells the downfall of man and mankind. Reflect on what happens when a foreign gene is allowed to circulate and enter cells throughout your body. Production of nonself proteins, flu, measles, hepatitis, you name it, cannot but provoke an immune attack on your cells. The intensity of the attack will rise with each and every booster. As the genes get stronger, the harm gets larger and larger.
Physicians around the globe, you may be pardoned once for having been lulled and gulled by the great deceivers who are steering this criminal operation. But now you are on the brink of a precipice. If you allow yourself to be instrumentalized AGAIN, you will be guilty of complicity in MASS MURDER. The fall from the precipice will plunge you into the deepest recesses of living hell from which you will never escape.” - Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi
"God Save Us!!!" - World Governments Are Murdering People
THE COVID-19 FRAUD and WAR ON HUMANITY
" Make no mistake, we are currently being assailed by a worldwide fraud of such scale and malevolence that it threatens our very existence as we know it on this planet " - Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John B
I just love Prof Sucharit Bahkdi through these last 2,5 years with cv-19 he is one of the voices of truth, he said already in the beginning "masks are useless and asymptomatic spreading has never been proven"
Only wish he could reach a wider audience but social media is supressing him.
If you want to live..........STAY AWAY FROM DOCTORS and take your health into your own hands (unless it's an emergency). I did 12 years ago when I had cancer. If I would have taken the medical route I would be dead by now
I have not been to a doctor in 8 years and have no plans to go in the future