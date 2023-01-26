One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Here is your classic PSYOP:

They dropped a “Bombshell” and immediately created a controversy around the identity of “a senior executive from Pfizer” to keep the audience engaged.

The Daily Mail just removed its report on the “Bombshell” story creating the illusion of censorship and therefore adding to the controversy.

Anything goes as long as the “Mutated Virus” narrative is cemented in the masses’ minds. The goal is to keep the “herd” in FEAR, by continuously reinforcing the contagion narrative.

“ The perpetrators desperately, at all cost, need you to to believe that “mutating viruses in a lab” achieves some scary result, that then can be “leaked”. That anyone can do it, even a PhD student in their garage. That our enemies are doing it and will “release” a super scary bug any time now, unless the Government is “prepared” by making a stockpile of “predictive vaccines” that can be deployed in DAYS after a new scary virus is detected in China. Or Timbuktu.”

What exactly is Pfizer busy mutating, the “virus” they never had in their lab or a computer sequence?

Chinese CDC Admits They Never Isolated the Virus

As long as the masses believe a LIE, they will be scared enough to accept the next Plandemic caused by a mythical “man-made virus”, and line up for the next round of “safe and effective” Immune System Destroying, Gene-Altering bioweapon injections.

Tech billionaire and bioterrorist Bill Gates has warned Australia to be ready for the next pandemic, which could be man-made and far more brutal.

The more you listen to Bill Gates talk about infectious diseases, the more you come to realize that he seems to be obsessed with the idea of bioterrorists unleashing deadly pathogens on an unsuspecting global population.

Is Injecting mRNA Modifying Technology & CRISPR Gene Editing Into Humanity the Goal of "The Great Reset?

The Authorities Have Lied to Us About Everything Including the Emergence of a New Virus

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearance of evil. - 1 Thessalonians 5:21-22

