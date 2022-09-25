Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
thealicat13's avatar
thealicat13
Sep 26, 2022

If true, all (Trump Biden) are dividors to take humans down, what is the last act?

Does the Heavenly Father allow lucid fur full reign?

Where does this leave True Followers of Jesus Christ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Lioness of Judah Ministry and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture