And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them - Ephesians 5:11

Let’s take a look at this pair of actors, this pair of puppet tyrants, who are both playing the part of sworn enemies opposing each other—dividing the public in order to create civil unrest, order out of chaos, and still so many people don’t see this. They are two chicks of the same ass, two wings of the same bird, two sides of the same coin. - Hugo Talks

The Hegelian dialectic process:

The following Excerpts from “America's Secret Establishment” by Antony C. Sutton, will help the readers understand what is the Hegelian dialectic process and how it’s been used by the elites throughout history to create favorable outcomes to further their agendas

The Hegelian dialectics process and Rusia/Ukraine war:

It’s all in the Book of Revelation:

The diabolical deception that will lead multitudes of people to accept the Antichrist as a saviour of Humanity

Put not your trust in princes, in mortal man, who cannot save - Psalm 146:3



