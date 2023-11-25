One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon November 25, 2023

I may have mentioned that I had been invited to address a sizeable gathering in the German parliament, a couple of weekends ago?

A lengthy session arranged by the party of the admirably feisty MEP, Christine Anderson, the AfD.

They have something like 82 members of Parliament, mostly in the former East, and 9 MEPs. Not too shabby.

I was promised an audience of 90 elected representatives and 200 eager officials, together possessing a veritable alternative network that doesn’t rely on mainstream media for its communication.

They realised early that they were never going to get a fair shake by their media, so decided to not try to pretend to be like the other parties and simply represent those with no voice. Admirable stuff.

So, persuaded it was worth a shot, I prepared a short talk. I was surprised to find I had the last slot & looking at the people and topics, I thought, wow, I’ve got a chance to really get an impact.

I simplified and focused on the alleged vaccines. How there could never have been sufficient time to have done what was claimed. That even if the narrative was true, virtually nobody would benefit from it because they’re not at risk. That pregnant women have for 60 years never been exposed to new medicines, not even once fully approved.

Then I described rational drug design, and my career using it. The awful conclusion that toxicity was built into these agents. Five discrete mechanisms of toxicity. By the way, our molecular biology experts find an additional handful of mechanisms of harm, to do with nuclear entry, all superfluous to the notional purpose.

The conclusion is that we are under intense attack. That we can repel these evil people by sufficient of us simply refusing to comply with the campaign of fear. The economy may be decimated in whatever is coming but that we can recover as free individuals.

After I’d finished, there was a strange noise. It was the usual polite applause, but a roar that simply didn’t stop. I switched camera view on my screen. The whole place was on its feet. They were clapping like mad. It went on for an embarrassing 2-3 minutes.

Gratified, I mumbled thanks for the opportunity to speak to them and ended the link.

I learned yesterday that dissenting voices in AfD had decided my opinions were too extreme and they’ve excised my presentation from the link to the session, which I understand has now been made public.

It’s very depressing and frustrating to find I’m being censored by what I thought was our own side.

I don’t think I’m going to get a copy of my own speech, either.

If you know anyone connected to whatever is going on there, we’d love to hear a perspective from the inside.

Best wishes,

Mike

P.S. Someone alleged that there had been a problem with the sound. I don’t believe that for a moment.

