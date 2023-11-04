Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jason's avatar
Jason
Nov 4, 2023

Hard to argue with a scientist who was willing to lose his job over this. Glad I never took this poison, but I’m confident I’m still exposed via other people shedding and via the meat supply.

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Nov 4, 2023

The courts should sort out these cases and punishments. This process itself should revitalize the courts.

For the Dr's who didn't know...at a minimum they should lose their license.

For administrators and planners who knew, they should get life in prison, separate from the general prison population if they provide provable valuable information and narratives about how this happened, if not, then into the general prison population with them.

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