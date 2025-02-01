One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"[AstraZeneca executive Mark Esser] said on February 4th [2020], 'We received a phone call from DARPA telling us that COVID has been declared a national security threat.' And this was, I remind you, a full month before a pandemic was announced."

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova describes for Sarah Westall how DARPA—specifically Colonel Matthew Hepburn—coordinated the COVID-injection campaign in the U.S. Latypova, who highlights a six-minute-long recording of AstraZeneca executives talking about how they were following DARPA's lead, notes that the U.S. DOD agency responsible for the development of new technologies for use by the military had assembled a "consortium" of pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca in 2017 with the stated purpose of developing "drugs and vaccines" within 60 days of being given the "code" (i.e. the ostensible genetic sequence) for a novel pathogen.

"I can tell you the exact date when they started running this operation," Latypova says. "By 'they,' I mean the person who kind of pulled the trigger on the DOD side; his name is Colonel Matthew Hepburn. He was at DARPA at the time, [the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency]."

"So he [Hepburn] was at DARPA at the time. He made the phone call," Latypova notes. "I'm not saying he's, like, the mastermind of all of this. [Although] he claims that he came up with the pandemic preparedness plan in public presentations. But he was the one who made a phone call...on February 4th, 2020 to a pharmaceutical consortium [set up to make 'pan influenza vaccines']."

"So [this] consortium of pandemic preparedness... pharmaceutical companies, and all kinds of medical device companies, [which numbers] in the hundreds...were ostensibly working on so-called 'pan influenza vaccines,' and this started at least in 2017, maybe earlier...And I have an audio recording...[of] two high-level executives talking about this. One is [AstraZeneca] CEO Pascal Soriot and the other one is [AstraZeneca] VP of monoclonal antibodies Mark Esser. And they're discussing in an executive meeting how this whole thing transpired from 2017, when they were approached by DARPA to become part of this consortium."

The retired pharma R&D executive adds, "at that time, what's interesting, Mark Esser says something like, I thought it was science-fiction. Well, because Mark Esser being an experienced drug developer, knows that this is science-fiction he's being asked to do. [Create drugs/'vaccines' for a novel pathogen within 60 days.] So that was his first reaction. But then he somehow says, 'Oh, no...then I realized that, you know, this is really possible. It's possible to develop these completely novel...mRNA or adenovirus or whatever ['vaccines'], [and] the monoclonal antibodies within, you know, 60 days or even sooner."

Latypova goes on to say:

"Then, further on in this recording...they're saying, 'Oh, yeah. And...then we realized that it was all great because, of course, the money from the DOD is very good and convincing.' And then they started working on this for a while, for several years. That was great. You know, DOD gives them grants, no particular deliverables. They get to play science. And then, you know, he said on February 4th [2020], 'We received a phone call from DARPA telling us that COVID has been declared a national security threat.' And this is, I remind you, a full month before a pandemic was announced. And, you know, Trump signed off on Stafford Act declaration for all 50 states and put FEMA in charge for some reason...[as] the lead agency. But here we have DARPA calling [the] pharmaceutical consortium telling them it's a national security threat. Switch your pan influenza [manufacturing] to COVID."

