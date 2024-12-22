One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Says They ‘Copied & Pasted’ the Spike Sequence From the Chinese Government

“Think about the COVID vaccine … We copied and paste spike. When the virus was sequenced and put online by the Chinese government early in the pandemic, we had it in like in 48 hours … We never had access to the physical virus to design the product.”

Chinese CDC Admits They Never Isolated the Virus.

