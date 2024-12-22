Moderna CEO: "We Never Had Access to the Physical Virus to Design the Product.”
"...We copied and paste spike. When the virus was sequenced and put online by the Chinese government."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Says They ‘Copied & Pasted’ the Spike Sequence From the Chinese Government
“Think about the COVID vaccine … We copied and paste spike. When the virus was sequenced and put online by the Chinese government early in the pandemic, we had it in like in 48 hours … We never had access to the physical virus to design the product.”
Chinese CDC Admits They Never Isolated the Virus.
Related articles:
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "EVERYTHING Was Propaganda. There Was No New Illness Called Covid19. There Is No SARS-CoV-2 “Virus”
·
MIND-BLOWING REVELATION: Why It's IMPOSSIBLE to "Vaccinate" Against Anything and Why "Vaccines" Are the PERFECT POISONS
·
Moderna SEC Filing: We May Be Delayed or Prevented From Receiving Full Regulatory approval. Unexpected Safety Issues Could Significantly Damage Our Reputation and That of Our mRNA Platform
·
The Corona PSYOP: A “Bombshell” Video by Project Veritas Preparing the “Herd” for the Next Plandemic
·
Bancel had identical patented components three years before Covid appeared. He is a lying mass murderer.
That's because it's not possible to have physical access to something that has never been scientifically proven to exist. No virus has ever been isolated for study. Viruses are 100% hypothetical! (Virus Mania 1st, 2nd, 3rd editions, The Final Pandemic)