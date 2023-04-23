One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Dr. Michael Yeadon April 22, 2023

I no longer read so many articles because I can’t learn anything that will magically undo the hideous harms which I believe are entirely deliberate.

I see additional research at this point as stamp collecting, mostly. The odd nugget has the potential to really step up the evidence of malign intent. This is one such. I agree with Sasha that the value of the contracts between USG and Moderna is more than surprising.

As she points out, it wouldn’t be possible to spend the money in the time available. And it’s around ten times larger than the potential costs of the items breezily outlined. Most damning are the dates. Moderna filed for an IND (investigational new drug) meeting with FDA a whole month before a pandemic was declared. I doubt you could draft such a meeting preparatory document in under half a quarter. So they must have been writing it around the turn of the year.

There’d be no reason to lash staff to their desks over Christmas, right? Not even been an incident in Wuhan at that point in time. Unfortunately, it appears, logically enough, that even armed with an official, albeit partly redacted copy of the contract between Moderna for what became their mRNA “vaccine”, anyone can see that this event was fraudulent, as I and others have been saying for a considerable period of time now.

Yet those still believing the narrative have permission if not an instruction to disregard anything that comes from a “conspiracy theory website”, which I think I’ve heard Substack and certainly Telegram described as. It’s a clever tactic used against those trying to communicate the truth.

But here it is. I’m sure some waverers will find this recent analysis of the contract between Moderna and the US government very troubling, and they should.

Best wishes, Mike

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Dr. Michael Yeadon: Every Single Thing We Were Told Is a LIE

Court Orders 24000 Pages of Moderna Documents to Start Releasing to the Public in July

Moderna SEC Filing: We May Be Delayed or Prevented From Receiving Full Regulatory approval. Unexpected Safety Issues Could Significantly Damage Our Reputation and That of Our mRNA Platform

BREAKING: Moderna CEO Admits Company Produced Covid Vaccine BEFORE The Pandemic

Criminal FDA Hides Records From Moderna “Vaccine” Approval and Fabricates Data To Justify Approval For Injecting Babies With mRNA Bioweapon

mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing

A Hybrid Flu-COVID Messenger RNA Jab Will Be Ready Within Months – Moderna Reveals Human Trials

Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics