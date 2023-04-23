Exposing The Darkness

Brandon is not your bro
Apr 23, 2023

As always , Dr. Yeadon , thank you for your wisdom and knowledge. Lioness thank you for bringing these events to the surface of these dark waters . Cheers to Sasha and Katherine W for their knowledge and wisdom as well. May 1st is my last day as “an insider” working inside a hospital , I have been fired . I did get an attorney but not sure 🤔 what will happen. I regret nothing and will not back down . Peace ,love and discernment to all ...🌞🤗

7 replies by Lioness of Judah Ministry and others
J Debra Grube
Apr 23, 2023

Any contract with the government and big pharma is troubling. Putting it mildly

16 more comments...

