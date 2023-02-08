BREAKING: Moderna CEO Admits Company Produced Covid Vaccine BEFORE The Pandemic
In 2019 Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel knew that " there is gonna be a pandemic".
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Admits Company Produced 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In 2019 Before The Pandemic Started. Stéphane Bancel also admitted that in 2019 he knew that “there is gonna be a pandemic".
Moderna strategic alliances: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
If this is true, and I have no reason to doubt it, it shows just how confident these people are that we have zero recourse for their mass genocide and crimes against humanity.
Scamdemic instead of pandemic!