One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"We're actually hacking the software of life."

Source

Former Moderna Chief Medical Officer, Tal Zaks, speaking in 2017: "In every cell, there's this thing called messenger RNA, or mRNA, for short... We think of it like an operating system."…"If you could actually change that, which we call the software of life, if you could introduce a line of code, or change a line of code... that has profound implications for everything from the flu to cancer."

Pfizer CEO explains how their new partnerships with gene editing companies will correct GENETIC MISTAKES in your DNA.

Source

Satanic bloodlines in charge are not messing with human DNA to save us from diseases. Their true goal is the destruction of God’s creation, and bringing about the “New Atlantis” (pre-flood World on steroids).

Mad scientists aren’t inventing new technologies, they are rolling out the ancient ones…

What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun. - Ecclesiastes 1:9

“The Book of Enoch and other ancient writings found in the Dead Sea Scrolls present a detailed account of what was happening on Earth before the Great Flood of Noah. They describe the Fallen Watchers’ assault on God’s Creation resulted in the genetic corruption of humans, animals, and plants.”

for it is not ours to wrestle with blood and flesh, but with the sovereignties, with the authorities, with the world-mights of this darkness, with the spiritual forces of wickedness among the celestials. - Ephesians 6:12

Share

Related Articles: