Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donnie V's avatar
Donnie V
4h

I've said this from the beginning. Look up the published work of former military intelligence officer and doctor, Dr Kira Smith. You can find her work on Researchgate. Where do people think the ID in cov-id-19 comes from? Every person that took one of these injections are now emitting a Bluetooth traceable biometric ID.

SARS-COV-ID-2019

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
2h

Genesis 3:5a

"For God doth know that when you eat it, your eyes shall be opened, and you shall be like God......" Satan's original lie hasn't changed much.

He tells people that they don't have to live a mundane life. Man wants to play God and technology gets used by Satan to trick the elite into thinking they are like God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture