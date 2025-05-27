One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

"I worked for several years... to understand what was happening with the injections... they were trying to install operating systems in people's bodies... Like... tagging livestock... if you get... nanoparticles into the... body, you're creating... an organic barcode."

Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report describes for Danny Jones how she believes that the mRNA injections serve as a platform for installing "operating systems" in people's bodies in order to build out the so-called "Internet of Bodies" by "basically make it easier for people's bodies to interact with telecommunications and digital technology."

Fitts notes that she's been working for "several years" with "a group of doctors and scientists" trying to understand "what was happening with the injections" and has arrived at this purpose as one of the central reasons they were rolled out.

Fitts likens these operating systems to "organic barcodes."

"It's not sci-fi at all," Fitts says. "It's...like...they're tagging livestock... if you've ever studied livestock management, a lot of this makes a lot more sense: They are tagging all the livestock... if you get a lot of these nanoparticles into the human body, you're creating the equivalent of an organic barcode."

Furthermore, Fitts notes that Moncef Slaoui, the former head of the vaccines department at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) who served as the head of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) under President Donald Trump from 2020 to 2021 "was a brain-machine interface expert."

Partial transcription of clip

"My guess is, because I worked for several years with a group of doctors and scientists trying to understand what was happening with the injections. And I absolutely believe that they were trying to install operating systems in people's bodies. Operating systems?

"If you listen, there's a great clip from right at the beginning of the pandemic when the chief scientist officer at Moderna says, we're installing an operating system in people's bodies. And he's describing something that can be used plug and play for future vaccines. But if you look at all the material on the Internet of Bodies, you're talking about putting materials in people's bodies that make them basically easier to interact with, with telecommunications and digital technology.

"It's not sci-fi at all. It's not just like they're. They're tagging livestock. I mean, if one of the things that really helps you to understand what this looks like. I live in a farming community in the United States. And if you've ever studied livestock management. A lot of this makes a lot more sense.

"They are tagging all the livestock, but this is simply a way of, you know, if you, if you get a lot of these nanoparticles into the human body, you're creating the equivalent of an organic barcode.

"I strongly recommend you. We just published, Patrick Wood at Technocracy News. I was the moderator. We just published, the second, symposium called omniwar, and this one is called the Battle for the Brain, and it gets into the Internet of Bodies. Here's what I believe, and I'm not a scientist, so don't ask me to explain this at all, but, if you look at all the patents and research and other work done on the Internet of Bodies, you know, it is clear that there are mysterious ingredients in the food, there are mysterious ingredients in the spray, there are mysterious ingredients in the injections. And the question is, what are those for? And I think it's very intentional. I don't think it's an accident.

"And I think one of the goals is, as the chief scientist officer at Moderna said, is to Is to install an operating system in your body. That's pretty dark. Yes, it's very dark. So go to the Purdue. Go to the Purdue Engineering website to the Internet of Bodies and look at the whole Internet of bodies.

"And then so they authorized Operation Warp Speed, which, remember, it's a military program. And who did they put in charge of it? But they put the former head of research at GSK, who is what, a brain-machine interface expert. The guy who ran Operation Warp Speed that Trump appointed was a brain-machine interface expert."

Head of Operation Warp Speed and former vax head at GSK Moncef Slaoui in 2015:

"Our body uses...electric signals...traveling to our nerves...[and] our concept let's us understand, read, [that]...through microchips or nanochips that we would implant..."

Full video:

As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. - Matthew 24:37

Share

Related articles: