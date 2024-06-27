One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Here we go again.

Destroying the food supply under the guise of “Deadly Avian Flu” isn’t satisfying enough for the evil monsters. Our pets are next.

A University of Maryland review of scientific literature suggests domestic cats can contract the rapidly evolving bird flu H5N1, potentially putting owners, veterinarians and others at risk if the virus continues to circulate unabated.

The study, available in preliminary form on MedRxiv while awaiting peer review, examined the global distribution and spread of bird flu infections in feline species between 2004 and 2024, finding a drastic rise in reports starting in 2023, with a spike in infections reported among domestic cats, as opposed to wild or zoo-kept animals.



This increase coincides with the rapid spread of the current strain of H5N1 among mammals, says the study’s first author, Assistant Professor Kristen Coleman, an airborne infectious disease researcher in the School of Public Health and an affiliate professor in the Department of Veterinary Medicine.

…Beginning in Texas this April, dairy cattle in 12 states have contracted bird flu, as have three people who worked with infected cows in Texas and Michigan. Along with the infected workers in Texas, two farm cats fed unpasteurized milk also caught the illness.

…Coleman suggested that cats and other animals should be monitored for the disease not only for their sake, but for the protection of human health as well.



“The virus is going to sneak up in more places, just like it did in dairy farms,” she said. “We know cats are being infected, so let’s get ahead of it.”

Full Article

Nothing is new under the sun, they’ve tried it before with Covid and Monkeyhox:

On May 23, 2022, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published its monkeypox response guidance…The document talks about human to animal transmission and points at our beloved pets as potential spreaders of the “disease”…The same diabolical script led to a horrific culling of millions of mink in Denmark in 2020…And the culling of cats and dogs belonging to “infected” individuals in China”

Don’t fall for another PSYOP.

They want to destroy our food supply, kill our pets, and of course mass murder as many of us “useless eaters” as possible.

“The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.” Dr. Mike Yeadon

