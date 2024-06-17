One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Powers That "Should Not" Be are using the same fear-based SCRIPT to scare the public into accepting the next FAKE pandemic.

Dr. Robert Redfield suggests that bird flu “could make COVID look like a little pandemic” and that “it's not a question of if, it’s more of a question of when.”

He says, “It's going to be quite complicated” because “bird flu has, when it does enter humans, a significant mortality, probably somewhere between 25% and 50% mortality.”

“Once the virus gains the ability to attach to the human receptor and then go human to human, that's when you're going to have the pandemic. And as I said, I think it's just a matter of time.”

The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time. - Dr. Mike Yeadon

The revelation of the method: They are not just deceiving you, they are showing you they are deceiving you

They’ve told us about the coming plandemic, they’ve told us who they worship, they’ve told us who they hate and fear, and they’ve told us their final goal.

Politicians, judiciaries, and regulators are nothing but actors, Luciferian deceivers, and illusionists put in place to intact the satanic script.

Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL

