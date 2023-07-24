Dr. Mike Yeadon: The PCR Testing Scam
"This is old, late 2021, but it contains such vital information that I’m sharing it..."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
By Dr. Michael Yeadon July 10, 2023
Folks, This is old, late 2021, but it contains such vital information that I’m sharing it, because it’s likely that a number of channel readers haven’t seen it. Dr. Kary Mullis, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, invented the technique called PCR.
Note, there’s no such thing as a “PCR test”, only tests purporting to be clinical diagnostic tests which happen to be PCR-technique based. Mullis said his reaction, PCR, was not suitable to constitute a diagnostic test.
“Positive results” do not mean that the alleged pathogen has been detected. It doesn’t mean you’re sick with a certain pathogen (the claim was for a viral illness, though a growing number of people, me included, no longer accept the unsupported claim that viruses exist that convey diseases from one person to another.
The pieces of genetic code may code for something real, but that isn’t a disease-causing entity). This brief program, called The David Knight Show, quotes a number of well-regarded research scientists, all of the opinion that Fauci and colleagues have deliberately misled everyone using money and the power of TV and of patronage via Federal Government grants, to plant seeds and punish anyone pointing out that, in relation to AIDS, what was growing wasn’t a sturdy sapling but a weed, out of control.
Fake information. In a way, the misattribution of the cause of a claimed new illness, AIDS, to a novel retrovirus, HIV, by misuse of a technique, PCR, a priori unsuitable for the purpose of clinical diagnosis, in order to generate a multi-billion dollar a year industry, is a form of “dry run” for what today is intended to strip almost every one of their freedoms and autonomy.
It’s my solidly supported view that this time, the perpetrators intend to misuse the power over humanity that they crave in order to delete (murder, depopulate, eliminate) a sizeable proportion of the earth’s population.
All mRNA-based injectables, that are being described as vaccines, are inherently incompatible with health.
They intentionally and unavoidably cause harm; inducing a human body to express a protein that doesn’t belong, because it’s a “non-self” protein and is therefore recognized as an invader or an aberrant cell, axiomatically initiates lethal autoimmune responses. Someone with an intact immune system will kill every cell that takes up some of the lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated mRNA & transcribes it into this purported viral protein.
Whether SARS-CoV-2 exists independently of a computer isn’t relevant to my concern. Wherever the “spike protein” sequence comes from doesn’t matter in this context. The key thing to appreciate is that it’s not a human protein, it’s not “self”.
Our immune systems get trained, during embryonic development, specifically NOT to attack self, but to respond to anything non-self with a vigorous, lethal, immunological response. It’s no good looking for silver linings in this regard.
The conceptual design of these purported vaccines inexorably leads to neoautoimmunity, a very bad thing. That factories are going up all over the world, to manufacture billions of doses of these dangerous materials can have no purpose other than to injure, maim and kill.
There are so many separate, yet convergent, lines of evidence that the intention is mass killing that I’m almost tearful in my frustration when I hear people paint a potentially benign intent or some kind of misunderstanding.
To quote Margaret Anna Alice, “Mistakes Were Not Made”. This before we even get into ovarian (and I recently learned from human, post mortem examinations by the late Dr. Arne Burkhardt, a top pathologist, that testicular tissue was replete with spike protein-encoding mRNA) targeting reproductive organs, as well as tissues all over the body.
The chemical mRNA bases, used to construct the injections, had been modified such that it’s less likely to be recognized as foreign genetic material & once inside a human cell, making this foreign protein, it’s much more persistent than we were lied to about.
In some cases, individuals have been forced whose bodies are still making spike proteins 18mo after injection.
This also isn’t a mistake, I assure you. So-called rational drug design doesn’t guarantee success. The main problems in seeking new drug treatment are that we lack sufficient information about what presumed pathological processes to target.
What we’re much better at, though, is avoiding known toxicities, by recognizing where things have gone wrong in the past and excluding them from what’s happening here is that someone has taken those lessons from clinical toxicology and applied them with the intention of causing harm.
I’m absolutely certain of this. Back to the beginning.
The misuse of the technique called PCR in order to generate “cases”, whether or not any illness is present, gives the perpetrators unlimited scope to interfere with the lives of everyone. Meanwhile, they can damage food supply chains, wreck the financial system and install a totalitarian control system.
As in HIV & AIDS, so to SARS-CoV-2 and “covid-19”. In both cases, people can be sick and sometimes die. The cause of their illnesses is not infection by a retrovirus, but all the usual, unfortunate things to which we can fall prey.
In both cases, drugs and other treatments are pushed that cause deaths, many many deaths, attributed to AIDS or covid19, respectively, as well as making a ton of money for various co-conspiracists.
Yesterday, in one of the clips from the never-broadcast, one-hour TV documentary, I learned that the tests for “antibodies to HIV”, were also completely useless and fraudulent. We know this because these antibodies are elevated in sonething like 17 other clinical conditions, where there’s no suggestion of immunodeficiency, diseases such as arthritis.
We probably don’t yet know, in the case of “covid19”, whether the so-called rapid antigen tests detect antigens which are elevated in a variety of clinical conditions. I expect that it will.
All components of these faked illnesses have been deliberately designed to give results consistent with the central narrative, that there’s an infectious disease hazard out and about, and the authorities reluctantly “have to” curtail our liberties and impose requirements, purely for our health and safety.
The more people realise that this isn’t genuine and underwrites the most appalling threat to Western ideals, the better our chances of deflecting or at least delaying the plans of the perpetrators.
Any of us keeping a foot in the camp of the narrative is trapping ourselves and others in the lies of the perpetrators.
I close by reminding everyone that, given there are already a series of falsehoods so serious and clear that it’s not possible for all this to be a genuine disease outbreak, it’s rational to look at everything through the eyes of a person who’s decided we are under an existential threat.
If instead, a person decides to fall in line with the narrative in order to avoid potential public humiliation, and I’m right, they will lose their liberty and probably their life. If on the other hand, you choose to disbelieve the official narrative and it turns out that I’m wrong, the worst that could happen is that you might get laughed at.
These two positions are not faintly balanced. Until the position clarifies further, the rational position is intense scepticism.
I put it to you that you really need to convince yourself that a single, central narrative point is a lie and you’ve destroyed the narrative. We’ve way, way more than that and have had since 2020. I’ve laid out some of this in order to offer some ammunition with which to engage in diplomacy within your network.
I wish you good fortune. Best wishes and thanks,
Mike
The PCR Testing Scam: The Technique Cannot Be Used to Detect Viruses, According to Its Inventor
“Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests.
Although he died just before Fauci did it again (yet another “coincidence” surrounding COVID-19), much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown.
Related articles:
Dr. Michael Yeadon: Every Single Thing We Were Told Is a LIE
Reminder. Dr Phil Febo: Moderna and Pfizer Never Had the ‘Isolated’ Virus in Their Lab, They Used the Sequence Sent From China
The Corona PSYOP: A “Bombshell” Video by Project Veritas Preparing the “Herd” for the Next Plandemic
Definitions Matter: What The World Health Organization Calls A "COVID Death"? The Answer Is Quite Surprising, And Isn't Based On Science At All
Get Ready For The Next One. The Next Plandemic: Smallpox, Marburg, or both?
The Plan of the WHO Revealed by the Insider: 10 Years of Pandemics, From 2020 to 2030
SECRET HISTORY: Military Spraying the Flu, RULE 23 and BIO WARFARE on Citizens
SHOCKING - Here is What Really is in the Vaccines
IMPORTANT: The COVID 19 Bioweapons Are “Nano Technology Enabled” – The National Nanotechnology Initiative
Satanic Pfizer: The Occult Symbolism Found On The Pfizer Mural. They Are Mocking Us
How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide. National Security Study Memorandum NSSM 200 and the Global Depopulation Agenda
Yep! Why do you think Mullins conveniently died right before the Plandemic was put in motion in Sept 2019?
Mullis said that by using certain protocols for the PCR test, scientists can come up with results they want, stating "…with PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody" and “PCR is a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something. It allows you to take a very miniscule amount of anything and make it measurable and then talk about it like it’s important.” See here for full story on Nobel Prize winner Mullis on this. Basically, the test is non-quantitative – it cannot tell you how much of Covid is in you. Dr. Judy Mikovits explains the PCR test is very, very detailed and scientific manner here, starting at the 19 min. mark. The PCR test used as a diagnostic tool is problematic, as shown in the Corman-Drosten review, headed by former Pfizer chief scientist Dr. Michael Eaton. The test was developed before a viral isolate was available, by the way. On top of that, health agencies instructed labs to use excessive amplification cycles, known to result in massive numbers of false positives. The Poog has a good summary, with a video of Kary Mullis himself, at https://thepoog.com/wp/2021/07/27/bye-bye-rt-pcr-test-except-in-canada/, stating “with PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody…it doesn’t tell you that you’re sick… and the measurement for it is not exact.” Unfortunately, they still haven’t been able to find all those fake votes for Biden. Another site discussing the uselessness of the PCR test, which cannot differentiate between coronaviruses, is here.
The late Kary Mullis, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the invention of the PCR test, had this to say about its use and Fauci: “The PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody. Those guys have got an agenda which is not what we would like them to have, being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way. They have a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go; they change them when they want to. And they (are smug)—like Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.” ZeroHedge told us “His (Mullis’) test was misused by Fauci and his financially motivated cohorts to create a global casedemic, by measuring at greater than 35/40 cycles, creating the illusion of a pandemic by producing a huge number of false positives. As CNN and the rest of the propaganda spewing media outlets provided second by second case counts to frighten the masses into lockdown and mask compliance, only a tiny fraction of these cases were actual sicknesses. There were critical thinking, rational medical professionals, journalists, and bloggers who argued the test was not accurately measuring the level of sickness in the world. The corporate media gave them no platform to speak, and the social media Big Brother entities censored and banned any discussion about the worthlessness of the PCR test and the level of false positives. If the test had been conducted at 28 cycles, it would have ruined their agenda of removing Trump, destroying the economy, frightening the sheep into mass compliance, and furthering their Build Back Better New World Order. The moment Biden was installed as president, the guidance from the CDC on the PCR test was reduced from 35/40 to 28 cycles. They needed the case counts to drop to make it look like the vaccine was working. There was a narrative to peddle to the plebs.” Of course, in July, the PCR was determined to be…. um… shall we say “invalid,” and pulled. Ooops. Of course, Fauci and his band of merry medical incompetents didn’t even blink an eye or admit their devastatingly disastrous mistake of using a faulty test to shut down the entire planet. As ZeroHedge concludes, “if the PCR test is entirely useless, according to the FDA, the surge in “cases” proclaimed by the politicians and compliant media mouthpieces, is a worthless data point and means nothing. What we do know is the entire U.S. is experiencing about 250 deaths per day “with” covid and the vast majority are over 80 with five co-morbidities. This is 93% below the January peak, 60% below the level in May, and 20% below the level in June. For some perspective, 400 people die each day from strokes and 1,650 die each day from cancer in the U.S. This fading faux pandemic is a nothing burger, with a side of fear mongering, and a dessert of permanent lockdowns.” Of course, this is the same Fauci, whom Jim Rickards says “He’s heavily conflicted because he owns patents on inputs to the vaccines” (see Aug. 3, 2021 article Stop the Lies.
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler did a review of the whole idiocy behind the PCR test in his October, 2022 article, Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Fatal Flaw in PCR Testing: 42% False Positive Rate for SARS-CoV-2 nonQ-RT-PCR Test. This means COVID-19 Vaccine Outcomes Rate Data are Unreliable and Invalid