Tony Mic
Jul 24, 2023

Yep! Why do you think Mullins conveniently died right before the Plandemic was put in motion in Sept 2019?

Blaise
Jul 24, 2023

Mullis said that by using certain protocols for the PCR test, scientists can come up with results they want, stating "…with PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody" and “PCR is a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something. It allows you to take a very miniscule amount of anything and make it measurable and then talk about it like it’s important.” See here for full story on Nobel Prize winner Mullis on this. Basically, the test is non-quantitative – it cannot tell you how much of Covid is in you. Dr. Judy Mikovits explains the PCR test is very, very detailed and scientific manner here, starting at the 19 min. mark. The PCR test used as a diagnostic tool is problematic, as shown in the Corman-Drosten review, headed by former Pfizer chief scientist Dr. Michael Eaton. The test was developed before a viral isolate was available, by the way. On top of that, health agencies instructed labs to use excessive amplification cycles, known to result in massive numbers of false positives. The Poog has a good summary, with a video of Kary Mullis himself, at https://thepoog.com/wp/2021/07/27/bye-bye-rt-pcr-test-except-in-canada/, stating “with PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody…it doesn’t tell you that you’re sick… and the measurement for it is not exact.” Unfortunately, they still haven’t been able to find all those fake votes for Biden. Another site discussing the uselessness of the PCR test, which cannot differentiate between coronaviruses, is here.

The late Kary Mullis, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the invention of the PCR test, had this to say about its use and Fauci: “The PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody. Those guys have got an agenda which is not what we would like them to have, being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way. They have a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go; they change them when they want to. And they (are smug)—like Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.” ZeroHedge told us “His (Mullis’) test was misused by Fauci and his financially motivated cohorts to create a global casedemic, by measuring at greater than 35/40 cycles, creating the illusion of a pandemic by producing a huge number of false positives. As CNN and the rest of the propaganda spewing media outlets provided second by second case counts to frighten the masses into lockdown and mask compliance, only a tiny fraction of these cases were actual sicknesses. There were critical thinking, rational medical professionals, journalists, and bloggers who argued the test was not accurately measuring the level of sickness in the world. The corporate media gave them no platform to speak, and the social media Big Brother entities censored and banned any discussion about the worthlessness of the PCR test and the level of false positives. If the test had been conducted at 28 cycles, it would have ruined their agenda of removing Trump, destroying the economy, frightening the sheep into mass compliance, and furthering their Build Back Better New World Order. The moment Biden was installed as president, the guidance from the CDC on the PCR test was reduced from 35/40 to 28 cycles. They needed the case counts to drop to make it look like the vaccine was working. There was a narrative to peddle to the plebs.” Of course, in July, the PCR was determined to be…. um… shall we say “invalid,” and pulled. Ooops. Of course, Fauci and his band of merry medical incompetents didn’t even blink an eye or admit their devastatingly disastrous mistake of using a faulty test to shut down the entire planet. As ZeroHedge concludes, “if the PCR test is entirely useless, according to the FDA, the surge in “cases” proclaimed by the politicians and compliant media mouthpieces, is a worthless data point and means nothing. What we do know is the entire U.S. is experiencing about 250 deaths per day “with” covid and the vast majority are over 80 with five co-morbidities. This is 93% below the January peak, 60% below the level in May, and 20% below the level in June. For some perspective, 400 people die each day from strokes and 1,650 die each day from cancer in the U.S. This fading faux pandemic is a nothing burger, with a side of fear mongering, and a dessert of permanent lockdowns.” Of course, this is the same Fauci, whom Jim Rickards says “He’s heavily conflicted because he owns patents on inputs to the vaccines” (see Aug. 3, 2021 article Stop the Lies.

Dr. James Lyons-Weiler did a review of the whole idiocy behind the PCR test in his October, 2022 article, Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Fatal Flaw in PCR Testing: 42% False Positive Rate for SARS-CoV-2 nonQ-RT-PCR Test. This means COVID-19 Vaccine Outcomes Rate Data are Unreliable and Invalid

32 more comments...

