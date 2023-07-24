One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon July 10, 2023

Folks, This is old, late 2021, but it contains such vital information that I’m sharing it, because it’s likely that a number of channel readers haven’t seen it. Dr. Kary Mullis, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, invented the technique called PCR.

Note, there’s no such thing as a “PCR test”, only tests purporting to be clinical diagnostic tests which happen to be PCR-technique based. Mullis said his reaction, PCR, was not suitable to constitute a diagnostic test.

“Positive results” do not mean that the alleged pathogen has been detected. It doesn’t mean you’re sick with a certain pathogen (the claim was for a viral illness, though a growing number of people, me included, no longer accept the unsupported claim that viruses exist that convey diseases from one person to another.

The pieces of genetic code may code for something real, but that isn’t a disease-causing entity). This brief program, called The David Knight Show, quotes a number of well-regarded research scientists, all of the opinion that Fauci and colleagues have deliberately misled everyone using money and the power of TV and of patronage via Federal Government grants, to plant seeds and punish anyone pointing out that, in relation to AIDS, what was growing wasn’t a sturdy sapling but a weed, out of control.

Fake information. In a way, the misattribution of the cause of a claimed new illness, AIDS, to a novel retrovirus, HIV, by misuse of a technique, PCR, a priori unsuitable for the purpose of clinical diagnosis, in order to generate a multi-billion dollar a year industry, is a form of “dry run” for what today is intended to strip almost every one of their freedoms and autonomy.

It’s my solidly supported view that this time, the perpetrators intend to misuse the power over humanity that they crave in order to delete (murder, depopulate, eliminate) a sizeable proportion of the earth’s population.

All mRNA-based injectables, that are being described as vaccines, are inherently incompatible with health.

They intentionally and unavoidably cause harm; inducing a human body to express a protein that doesn’t belong, because it’s a “non-self” protein and is therefore recognized as an invader or an aberrant cell, axiomatically initiates lethal autoimmune responses. Someone with an intact immune system will kill every cell that takes up some of the lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated mRNA & transcribes it into this purported viral protein.

Whether SARS-CoV-2 exists independently of a computer isn’t relevant to my concern. Wherever the “spike protein” sequence comes from doesn’t matter in this context. The key thing to appreciate is that it’s not a human protein, it’s not “self”.

Our immune systems get trained, during embryonic development, specifically NOT to attack self, but to respond to anything non-self with a vigorous, lethal, immunological response. It’s no good looking for silver linings in this regard.

The conceptual design of these purported vaccines inexorably leads to neoautoimmunity, a very bad thing. That factories are going up all over the world, to manufacture billions of doses of these dangerous materials can have no purpose other than to injure, maim and kill.

There are so many separate, yet convergent, lines of evidence that the intention is mass killing that I’m almost tearful in my frustration when I hear people paint a potentially benign intent or some kind of misunderstanding.

To quote Margaret Anna Alice, “Mistakes Were Not Made”. This before we even get into ovarian (and I recently learned from human, post mortem examinations by the late Dr. Arne Burkhardt, a top pathologist, that testicular tissue was replete with spike protein-encoding mRNA) targeting reproductive organs, as well as tissues all over the body.

The chemical mRNA bases, used to construct the injections, had been modified such that it’s less likely to be recognized as foreign genetic material & once inside a human cell, making this foreign protein, it’s much more persistent than we were lied to about.

In some cases, individuals have been forced whose bodies are still making spike proteins 18mo after injection.

This also isn’t a mistake, I assure you. So-called rational drug design doesn’t guarantee success. The main problems in seeking new drug treatment are that we lack sufficient information about what presumed pathological processes to target.

What we’re much better at, though, is avoiding known toxicities, by recognizing where things have gone wrong in the past and excluding them from what’s happening here is that someone has taken those lessons from clinical toxicology and applied them with the intention of causing harm.

I’m absolutely certain of this. Back to the beginning.

The misuse of the technique called PCR in order to generate “cases”, whether or not any illness is present, gives the perpetrators unlimited scope to interfere with the lives of everyone. Meanwhile, they can damage food supply chains, wreck the financial system and install a totalitarian control system.

As in HIV & AIDS, so to SARS-CoV-2 and “covid-19”. In both cases, people can be sick and sometimes die. The cause of their illnesses is not infection by a retrovirus, but all the usual, unfortunate things to which we can fall prey.

In both cases, drugs and other treatments are pushed that cause deaths, many many deaths, attributed to AIDS or covid19, respectively, as well as making a ton of money for various co-conspiracists.

Yesterday, in one of the clips from the never-broadcast, one-hour TV documentary, I learned that the tests for “antibodies to HIV”, were also completely useless and fraudulent. We know this because these antibodies are elevated in sonething like 17 other clinical conditions, where there’s no suggestion of immunodeficiency, diseases such as arthritis.

We probably don’t yet know, in the case of “covid19”, whether the so-called rapid antigen tests detect antigens which are elevated in a variety of clinical conditions. I expect that it will.

All components of these faked illnesses have been deliberately designed to give results consistent with the central narrative, that there’s an infectious disease hazard out and about, and the authorities reluctantly “have to” curtail our liberties and impose requirements, purely for our health and safety.

The more people realise that this isn’t genuine and underwrites the most appalling threat to Western ideals, the better our chances of deflecting or at least delaying the plans of the perpetrators.

Any of us keeping a foot in the camp of the narrative is trapping ourselves and others in the lies of the perpetrators.

I close by reminding everyone that, given there are already a series of falsehoods so serious and clear that it’s not possible for all this to be a genuine disease outbreak, it’s rational to look at everything through the eyes of a person who’s decided we are under an existential threat.

If instead, a person decides to fall in line with the narrative in order to avoid potential public humiliation, and I’m right, they will lose their liberty and probably their life. If on the other hand, you choose to disbelieve the official narrative and it turns out that I’m wrong, the worst that could happen is that you might get laughed at.

These two positions are not faintly balanced. Until the position clarifies further, the rational position is intense scepticism.

I put it to you that you really need to convince yourself that a single, central narrative point is a lie and you’ve destroyed the narrative. We’ve way, way more than that and have had since 2020. I’ve laid out some of this in order to offer some ammunition with which to engage in diplomacy within your network.

I wish you good fortune. Best wishes and thanks,

Mike

“Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests.

Although he died just before Fauci did it again (yet another “coincidence” surrounding COVID-19), much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown.

