One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon June 16, 2024

Interview with Jamie Andrews, who I don’t know personally, but who I’ve very recently been in touch with.

Jamie ran a series of elegant and fundamental lab experiments which replicate the conditions you’ll find are always used in the alleged “isolation of viruses”.

Strangely, these always involve adding a sample purporting to contain the alleged virus to cells growing in culture (an absolutely basic lab technique, which I’ve done myself many times).

Some days later, the cells begin to die and characteristic changes in appearance begin. It’s this change that they call the “cytopathic effect” of the alleged virus.

They see small objects which can be visualised using electron microscopy, and these images get printed & an arrowhead is placed pointing at what the authors claim is “the virus”.

With me so far?

Guess what happens when you run this exact same experiment, but you don’t add the clinical sample purporting to contain the alleged virus?

Listen from 53 minutes to find out.

Best wishes,

Mike

Spoiler: it’s EXACTLY the same, with cells not “infected”. It’s the conditions of culture that causes the cells to fail and break into pieces.

Share

Related articles: