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Many outbreaks have been investigated retrospectively to study the possible routes of inter-human virus transmission. The results of these studies are often inconclusive and at the same time data from controlled experiments is sparse. Therefore, fundamental knowledge on transmission routes that could be used to improve intervention strategies is STILL MISSING - ScienceDirect

They’ve been lying to us for centuries by presenting the unsubstantiated germ theory as a scientific fact.

ResearchGate: Germs Can Not & Do Not Cause Dis–ease: The “germ theory of disease causation” is a Fraud

August 2021

Abstract:

This document provides various quotes & resources that challenge the fraudulent "germ theory of disease causation" which has caused much harm over the past few centuries.

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Fraud, Fear, and Herd Mentality Has Brought Us to the Edge

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