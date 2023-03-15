Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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MA's avatar
MA
Mar 15, 2023

I've haven't thought for decades that I've caught something from someone else. It always appeared pretty clear to me that I became ill because of my actions; poor diet, poor sleep habits, overexertion, all while being out of shape and generally fatigued and sluggish - then my body says knock it off, so it can fix what I've done to myself over the last several days, weeks and/or months. Then I get in bed (take no drugs), return to hydrating properly and eating real food and recover in a few days or a few weeks, as needed.

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Rick Larson's avatar
Rick Larson
Mar 15, 2023

Sure. Ingredients like preservatives in processed food, poisonous sprays to kill whatever, chemical releases from industry of all types, farm chemicals and wastes in the water, sterilization products for clinics, industry & home use, and who knows what else all conveniently blamed on virus & bacteria to sell pills and injections. Marketing (highlight the problem) and sales (sell the cure).

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