ZERO Evidence of Transmission of Respiratory “Viruses” - ScienceDirect
They’ve been lying to us for centuries by presenting the unsubstantiated germ theory as a scientific fact. The “germ theory of disease causation” is a Fraud
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Many outbreaks have been investigated retrospectively to study the possible routes of inter-human virus transmission. The results of these studies are often inconclusive and at the same time data from controlled experiments is sparse. Therefore, fundamental knowledge on transmission routes that could be used to improve intervention strategies is STILL MISSING - ScienceDirect
They’ve been lying to us for centuries by presenting the unsubstantiated germ theory as a scientific fact.
ResearchGate: Germs Can Not & Do Not Cause Dis–ease: The “germ theory of disease causation” is a Fraud
August 2021
Abstract:
This document provides various quotes & resources that challenge the fraudulent "germ theory of disease causation" which has caused much harm over the past few centuries.
Fraud, Fear, and Herd Mentality Has Brought Us to the Edge
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I've haven't thought for decades that I've caught something from someone else. It always appeared pretty clear to me that I became ill because of my actions; poor diet, poor sleep habits, overexertion, all while being out of shape and generally fatigued and sluggish - then my body says knock it off, so it can fix what I've done to myself over the last several days, weeks and/or months. Then I get in bed (take no drugs), return to hydrating properly and eating real food and recover in a few days or a few weeks, as needed.
Sure. Ingredients like preservatives in processed food, poisonous sprays to kill whatever, chemical releases from industry of all types, farm chemicals and wastes in the water, sterilization products for clinics, industry & home use, and who knows what else all conveniently blamed on virus & bacteria to sell pills and injections. Marketing (highlight the problem) and sales (sell the cure).