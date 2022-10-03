Denis Rancourt PhD : Data Proves COVID-19 Is Actually An Illusion
Denis Rancourt discusses the evolving awareness of the COVID-19 illusion with TheLastAmericanVagabond
“Once you examine the all souse mortality data, you have to accept absurdities if you want to continue to believe that there was a special particularly virulent virus that came onto the planet and was causing excess deaths.” - Denis Rancourt
What Covid really did in the USA
This answers the question of what kills whom
This title is, unfortunately, misleading.
Was the whole pandemic based on lies? Yes.
Was the initial death data a lie? Yes.
Was the PCR test misuse fiasco a way to skew statistics and invent "cases"? Yes.
Did Alberta's Public Health Website accidentally show that real cases began with the vaccines, in lockstep at the same date and pattern? Yes.
Are people dropping dead at an astonishing rate and having it falsely labeled Covid? Yes.
Was the "asymptomatic spread" lie really about abusive mind control? Yes.
Are real deaths rising now, being erased and scrubbed from VAERS, military databases, and global health tracking systems? Yes.
Are massive spikes in Cancer deaths and heart failure being re-written as Covid deaths? Yes.
Does any of this mean Covid-19 itself is an illusion? Well, no. Not really.
There is a difference between "illusion" and the manufactured franken-virus (Covid-19 or Sars Cov 2) not being what the mainstream news claimed-- or rather lied about broadly and continuously.
I've had the flu before, and I can say personally that when I finally caught Covid--from a vaccinated person--it was unpleasant and different than anything I've experienced. Not the worst thing ever, but different. Not just another flu. (ie., I've never had my sense of smell shut off completely, yet without my sinuses being plugged, during a flu. Just smell and taste gone for a month. Weird.)
The entire pandemic fiasco was distorted and exaggerated with lies to accomplish power, greed-money transfer to the already obscenely wealthy, demoralization to deep thinkers, and Mass Formation Psychosis, none of which are the same as as being an "illusion."
Now, Trust in Public Health. That is a delusion!
When the pandemic first hit, and numbers started coming in, I looked up flu deaths, pneumonia deaths, and respiratory deaths in a normal year. Yeah, something was way off….