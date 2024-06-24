One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield is in the news again today promoting his favorite topic, the “deadly Bird Flu” fear porn.

This is another summer re-run, as this is a story that has been launched to the public multiple times since it made its debut in theaters in 2006 under then President George W. Bush.

It was a hoax back then, and while I had not yet started Health Impact News in 2006, I had a phone call with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny that year about a book she had just published titled “FOWL! Bird Flu: It’s Not What You Think“, which we then began selling in my online store.

The pandemic never came, but people made a lot of money off of it, and they went after small-scale poultry producers to protect the large commodity poultry operations from competition.

They recycled the dreaded “Bird Flu Pandemic” again in 2015 during the Obama administration, and again began destroying poultry farms, especially in Iowa, the state that produces the most eggs.

This announcement of a “pandemic” allowed them to take certain measures and create fear among the public, but once again, nothing really came of it, other than the fact that some poultry operations lost a lot of money, while the vaccine manufacturers profited.

This was published by the NY Post on May 2, 2015:

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad declared a state of emergency on Friday due to a rapidly expanding avian flu outbreak, saying the entire state was at risk from the spread of the disease. The announcement, which gives authorities powers to enforce preventative measures, was made soon after state agriculture officials announced four new poultry farms had initially tested positive for the virus. Iowa, the top egg-producing state in the United States, is the third state to declare a state of emergency because of the viral outbreak, which either has led or will lead to the extermination of up to 21 million chickens and turkeys nationwide. Minnesota and Wisconsin declared states of emergency in April. Iowa’s state of emergency is effective immediately now and will be in force until at least the end of May, depending on developments in the outbreak, Branstad told a news conference. The measure expands the efforts of the state’s emergency response plan, and authorizes various state entities access to additional resources, supplies and equipment to track and contain the influenza outbreak. It also allows for the removal and disposal of infected animals on either public or private lands and lifts weight restrictions on trucks hauling culled flocks, among other things. In addition, the action allows the state and local law enforcement to set up checkpoints and road blocks anywhere in the state, including areas outside of quarantined farms. (Source.)

Then in 2022, former CDC Director under Donald Trump, Robert Redfield, announced that there was a new “pandemic” coming which had yet to happen, and that he said would be far worse than COVID, proving once again that all these “pandemics” are first hatched in the minds of the Globalists and then announced prior to them happening as if they have the gift of prophecy.

Here is what he said over 2 years ago, and if it sounds like the same thing he said this week, you’d be correct. You didn’t realize this was a summer re-run, did you?

This was posted on our Bitchute Channel in April of 2022.

This performance was re-run last year, in 2023, as well. This is an interview he gave at The Hill, starting at the 8:39 mark.

And now here he is again for a 3rd repeat encore performance this week, using the same exact script that was obviously written over 2 years ago:

Former director of the CDC predicts the next pandemic will be from bird flu The former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, has said that the next pandemic could be from bird flu. “I really do think it’s very likely that we will, at some time, it’s not a question of if, it’s more of a question of when we will have a bird flu pandemic,” Redfield told NewsNation on Friday. He added that the mortality rate is likely to be much higher from bird flu compared to Covid-19. While the mortality rate was 0.6 per cent for Covid-19, Redfield said the mortality for the bird flu would probably be “somewhere between 25 and 50 per cent.” (Source.)

What is Behind Redfield’s Apocalyptic Fear Mongering Over the “Bird Flu”?

By way of reminder, Robert Redfield is part of the Bill Gates/Anthony Fauci/Deborah Birx criminal gang who started their crimes against humanity as far back as the 1990s during their search for a vaccine to cure the HIV/AIDS hoax.

They had a reunion and all got back together in 2020 after Donald Trump literally gave them $billions to find a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus hoax, running the military “Operation Warp Speed” campaign that has murdered and maimed millions of people.

Since Redfield is a medical doctor, the first thing to do is see if openpaymentsdata.cms.gov has any records on him in receiving kickbacks from Big Pharma, and sure enough, they do.

https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/physician/464685

From 2020 through 2022, the last year they have records for (the 2023 records should be updated any day now), he received $360,093.00 in 16 payments from one single company: Roche Diagnostics Corporation.

That time frame is interesting, because it peaks in 2022, the same year Redfield began his Bird Flu fear mongering campaign.

Next, we do a news search on “Roche Diagnostics Corporation” to see if they have been in the news lately for any new “Bird Flu” products.

Bingo!

Is it COVID, the flu, or RSV? A Roche test could soon provide the answer in 20 minutes This past winter, hospitals and clinics across Indiana filled up with patients suffering from different respiratory illnesses that have much the same symptoms: COVID-19, flu and RSV. And many more people suffered at home with fevers, sore throats and stuffy noses, wondering: What virus do I have? While COVID-19 tests are easy to use, they can only tell you whether or not you have one ailment. Starting this summer, though, health care providers will have a new rapid test to help quickly diagnose which of the three respiratory illnesses is ailing their patients. Indianapolis-based Roche Diagnostics is releasing a PCR test for people suffering from cough, congestion, fever and sore throat, symptoms common in many viral infections. The second test of its kind, Roche’s nasal swab will be able to determine if the patient has COVID-19, Influenza A, Influenza Flu B or Respiratory Syncytial Virus during the span of a doctor’s visit. “This test is coming precisely from requests of our customers and other clinicians,” said Alesia McKeown, an expert at Roche on diagnostic tests for respiratory illnesses. “They want to be able to have these four results from a single sample.” (Full article.)

Remember when the PCR tests were fast tracked by the FDA in 2020 to be able to “detect” the coronavirus, and then they found out, perhaps too late, that by rigging these tests to always find “Covid-19” that the influenza “viruses” all but disappeared because one had to either diagnose someone with pneumonia-like symptoms with either COVID or the flu?

COVID was MUCH more profitable, as positive COVID-19 PCR tests unleashed $BILLIONS in government kickbacks.

Well, apparently they learned from that mistake, and so this new Roche test will be able to diagnose many “viruses”, including flu “viruses” which will undoubtedly also be applied to “mutated” bird flu “viruses”.

My guess would be that not only did Redfield get paid handsomely for consulting to produce these tests, but he will probably also earn royalties from them as well.

Could this be the reason why he keeps saying the Bird Flu will be far worse than COVID?

Don’t fall for their magic tricks and lies this time! Just say “no” to pharmaceutical drugs.

No testing, no drugs, and NO VACCINES!

Source: healthimpactnews.com

