Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: COVID Was a Rehearsal
He believes that the best days of Pfizer are ahead.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
“I truly think that the best days of Pfizer are ahead of us, because Covid was for me was like a rehearsal.”
Are you done with being abused and lied to?
Related articles:
A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars
·
He can stuff his ‘cancer and many other things’ where it’s dark for, um, safe keeping! 🤬
burla is a burlesque vermin