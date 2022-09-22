WEF: COVID-19 Was A TEST
Are you done with being abused and lied to?
According to a recent article published on the WEF website, “A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health” were part of a TEST “which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility.”
‘My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities
Remember this people:
The Vaccine was not made for Covid......Covid was made for the Vaccine
Once you realize that everything else will make perfect sense
Not a Guinea pig. Old and not gullible. But logically and Biblically this is just the beginning. May God have mercy on our souls.