On May 23, 2022, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published its monkeypox response guidance:

The document talks about human to animal transmission and points at our beloved pets as potential spreaders of the “disease”.

And lo and behold, almost immediately the European MSM spewed numerous fear mongering headlines featuring pets as superspreaders that might have to be CULLED according to the “experts” :

“Monkeypox HORROR, Pets Could be CULLED”, “Pets could keep spreading monkeypox through Europe FOREVER” and so on…

The same diabolical script led to a horrific culling of millions of mink in Denmark in 2020:

Thousands of “Covid positive” hamsters in Hong Kong:

And the culling of cats and dogs belonging to “infected” individuals in China:

Now they are about to bring “a whole new level of cruelty” to a city near you.

“But he that sinneth against me wrongeth his own soul: all they that hate me love death” Proverbs 8:36

The Enemy hates The Most High God and His creation. They hate humans made in His image: ”I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, And that my soul knows very well.” - Psalm 139:14

They want to destroy His entire creation, most of the animals and plants are to be destroyed, the rest will be genetically modified according to their plans. Just like in The Days Of Noah…

Demonically possessed and inspired “elites” do not know what love is, just like their father the Devil. People love their pets, treat them like family members, and the sadistic demons know it.

Don’t be surprised when plandemic cult followers will obey and embrace this atrocity and try to shame the disobedient ones into testing their pets and culling the “positive” ones “for the Greater Good”.

“ During the short two years, the elites using the fear of the “virus”, managed to normalize the removal of civil rights and bodily autonomy.

Millions of people embrace atrocities done to them for the sake of the “greater good”, and are ready to do evil to others who dare to question The New Normal dogma.”

