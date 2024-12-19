One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

I would like to thank Celia Farber for sharing this Vile article by The Telegraph:

Destroying our food supply isn’t enough for these demons, they want to murder our beloved pets. AGAIN.

Here are some reminders from the recent past:

And the most important reminder: The“Bird Flu” is a LIE:

The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.

