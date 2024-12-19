Satanic Powers That Should Not Be Want to MURDER OUR CATS
"Experts" say that cats "like pigs, are a ‘mixing vessel’ that could enable H5N1 bird flu to mutate and spread to humans"
I would like to thank Celia Farber for sharing this Vile article by The Telegraph:
Destroying our food supply isn’t enough for these demons, they want to murder our beloved pets. AGAIN.
Here are some reminders from the recent past:
And the most important reminder: The“Bird Flu” is a LIE:
The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.
This literally enrages me.
They want to destroy our food supply first. So they lie about bird flu infecting chickens. Then they lie about bird flu infecting cows. Then they lie about bird flu infecting pigs. Then they lie about bird flu spreading to cats. Then they lie about bird flu spreading to humans.
Bird flu is a LIE. It is an attempt to shut everything down again. They think we are stupid. But most of us know their evil agenda now. They actually want US dead. We will NOT comply.