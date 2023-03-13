One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By canucklaw.ca March 4, 2023

Searching through Government archives can often lead to some interesting finds. One such result is that we have apparently been handing out taxpayer money to develop euthanasia systems. These are said to be done to prevent the spreading of diseases.

Now, there are only a few listed on this site, but it’s certainly worth a look.

Équipe Québécoise De Santé Porcine has a somewhat different agenda, explained as:

CIFA is, of course, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. That’s very interesting. Supposedly, we need to design systems to mass euthanize pigs, in the event of some upcoming health crisis. Has it already been determined?

Catch Data Ltd.’s agenda, funded by the National Research Council, is

This is a euthanasia system that kills by dislocating the spine from the brain. It’s supposed to be very quick. Of course, what’s to stop this from being scaled up to target larger animals? It can’t just be about the rodents. Is disease prevention really the goal?

It could be that all of this is well-meaning and benevolent. Then again, this could be developing systems to wipe out parts of the food supply under the guise of “public health”. Who knows?

(1) https://search.open.canada.ca/grants/?sort=agreement_start_date+desc&page=1&search_text=euthanasia

(2) https://search.open.canada.ca/grants/record/nrc-cnrc,172-2022-2023-Q1-990927,current

(3) https://search.open.canada.ca/grants/record/aafc-aac,235-2021-2022-Q4-00130,current

(4) https://search.open.canada.ca/grants/record/aafc-aac,235-2019-2020-Q4-00032,current

(5) https://search.open.canada.ca/grants/record/aafc-aac,GC-2017-Q4-00046,current

HOLODOMOR, FOOD SHORTAGES

(A) Cricket Production Subsidies, Aspire Food Group

(B) Subsidizing Plant-Based Industry To Replace Meat

(C) Manufactured Food Shortages, Or Just a Coincidence?

(D) NACIA, Global Markets For Insect Consumption, Alternative Protein, Agenda 2030

(E) World Circular Economy Forum, Related Groups, Manufactured Shortages

(F) Private Member’s Bill C-293: Domestic Implementation Of Pandemic Treaty

