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By Ronnie canucklaw.ca

Parliament Hill in Ottawa is an absolute cesspool. It’s ripe with corruption and is run by dishonest people. Here is at least part of the reason they keep pushing experimental vaccines on Canadians.

Not limited to Ontario or Ottawa, this lobbying is happening out in the West as well. Learn who Jean-Marc Prevost really is.

From this earlier piece, it’s shown that Amber Ruddy, the Secretary of the National Council of the Conservative Party of Canada is an ACTIVE lobbyist. It doesn’t prevent her from running the fundraising arm of the so-called “Official Opposition”.

This is not limited to the so-called “Conservatives”. This sort of conflict of interest exists in other parties as well.

Bridget Howe worked for the Liberal Party of Canada for years. She even helped Trudeau get re-elected. Then in January 2020, she moved over to Counsel Public Affairs and started working as a lobbyist. She is not alone either.

Sheamus Murphy worked for the Ontario (Liberal) Government, and for the Federal Liberals while in opposition. It seems that his work for Emergent BioSolutions actually dates back to 2017, so he’s been shilling for a while.

In August 2017, Ben Parsons went from being a Senior Advisor for the Liberal Party of Canada, to a lobbyist for Counsel Public Affairs. That certainly didn’t take long.

Brad Lavigne actually used to run the Federal NDP back in the days of Jack Layton. Now, he shills for the very same corporations he once pretended he opposed.

This sort of thing is hardly an isolated incident. Some more of the corruption that lobbying is:

But don’t worry. If all else fails, simply vote for the PPC. Surely, Maxime Bernier will stand up to the pharmaceutical industry, and do what he can to protect Canadians.

On second thought, maybe those high-profile lawsuits will work instead. After all, the defense is expected to be filed any day now.

(1) https://lobbycanada.gc.ca/app/secure/ocl/lrs/do/advSrch

(2) https://counselpa.com/

(3) https://www.linkedin.com/in/bridgethowe/

(4) https://archive.is/S6B9i

(5) https://www.linkedin.com/in/brad-lavigne-a0927a39/

(6) https://archive.is/rTfrK

(7) https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheamusmurphy/

(8) https://archive.is/zghs1

(9) https://www.linkedin.com/in/benparso/



More investigative reports by Ronnie:

Related articles:

Health Canada Initially Created For Population Control Measures

Canadian Immunization Research Network, Which Evaluates Vaccines, Is Funded By Big Pharma

University Of Toronto “Institute For Pandemics” (Charity) Funded By Millers, Merck, Run By Ontario Science Table

Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk



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