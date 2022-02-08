Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
Oct 3, 2022Edited

You gotta give Bill Gates credit for his investment strategy and his ability to play the long game. He's been investing in the covid infrastructure for years, as well as media companies and other non-profit entities, all of whom helped pull off the greatest crime against humanity in history.

Corruption runs so deep and wide that we will never know the true extent of it. It was that corruption, and the flood of free money, that enabled this to happen.

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Fakeologist's avatar
Fakeologist
Feb 12, 2022

Canucklaw.ca does similar amazing research

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