Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Feb 7, 2022

I've been calling it the "Department of Death" for getting on for two years now.

My sister in law works for it - what a zombie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Feb 6, 2022Edited

I do not doubt any of this. We are on our own, take good care of yourself as much as possible and bypass the corrupt healthcare system, eat right, exercise, move around, stay active. Find a local organic farmer to get your food from, do not eat processed foods, read the labels of what you eat, if you cant understand what is in it, don't eat it.

There is so much we can do on a personal level to stay away from modern corporate medicine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture