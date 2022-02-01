Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Feb 1, 2022

Always follow the money to the truth. Gets you there every time. Shared.

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Jason Elias's avatar
Jason Elias
Feb 1, 2022

I had always suspected there'd be influence, but I never really saw it confirmed before now

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