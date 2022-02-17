⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Ronnie canucklaw.ca

This will sound controversial, but PHAC, the Public Health Agency of Canada, is essentially a branch of the World Health Organization. It’s therefore logical that Theresa Tam (or whoever that person is), would actually hold dual roles.

From 2004 to 2006, there were a few significant developments in Canadian politics. The effects of which would finally be felt in 2020, with this fake “pandemic”.

(1) Creation of Public Health Agency of Canada by Order In Council

(2) International Health Regulations, 3rd Edition, Take Effect

(3) Passing of Quarantine Act, based on WHO-IHR

(4) Passing of PHAC Act, giving the Agency real teeth

These events are connected. The 2005 Quarantine Act is domestic implementation of the International Health Regulations. The Provincial Health Acts are derivatives of that. PHAC is a branch of WHO that masquerades as part of the Canadian Government. It was created to fulfill obligations under WHO-IHR.

Far from being a rogue administration, this was advanced by successive Liberal and Conservative Governments. Maybe one of the reasons the Canadian media spent so much time on the Paul Martin/Stephen Harper drama was to divert attention from what was really going on. It may also explain why Erin O’Toole is so blase about martial law being imposed these days.

1. Timeline: PHAC Act/Quarantine Act/IHR 3rd Ed

Jan 23, 2004 – WHO decides to update IHR

2004 to 2005 – WHO begins process of creating IHR 3rd Edition

Sept 23, 2004 – OIC 2004-1068, amend Financial Administration Act

Sept 23, 2004 – OIC 2004-1070, amend PS Staff Relations Act

Sept 23, 2004 – OIC 2004-1071, amend Public Service Employment Act

Sept 23, 2004 – OIC 2004-1072/1073, amend Privacy Act

Sept 23, 2004 – OIC 2004-1074/1075, amend Access To Info Act

Sept 23, 2004 – OIC 2004-1076, amend CSIS Act

Sept 23, 2004 – OIC 2004-1076, amend Auditor General Act

Oct 8, 2004 – 1st Reading of Quarantine Act

Oct 26, 2004 – 2nd Reading of Quarantine Act

Oct 28, 2004 – Parliamentary Hearing of Quarantine Act

Nov 4 2004 – Parliamentary Hearing of Quarantine Act

Nov 18, 2004 – Parliamentary Hearing of Quarantine Act

Nov 23, 2004 – Parliamentary Hearing of Quarantine Act

Nov 25, 2004 – Parliamentary Hearing of Quarantine Act

Dec 7, 2004 – Parliamentary Hearing of Quarantine Act

Dec 7, 2004 – Parliamentary Hearing of Quarantine Act

Dec 8, 2004 – Parliamentary Hearing of Quarantine Act

Feb 10, 2005 – 3rd Reading of Quarantine Act

Feb 10, 2005 – 1st Reading of Quarantine Act (Senate)

Mar 9, 2005 – 2nd Reading of Quarantine Act (Senate)

Apr 14, 2005 – 3rd Reading of Quarantine Act (Senate)

May 13, 2005 – Royal Assent of Quarantine Act

May 8, 2006 – 2nd Reading of PHAC Act Passed in HoC

May 11, 2006 – Parliamentary Hearing on PHAC Act

May 16, 2006 – Parliamentary Hearing on PHAC Act

June 20, 2006 – 3rd Reading of PHAC Act Passed in HoC

June 20, 2006 – 1st Reading of PHAC Act (Senate)

June 28, 2006 – 2nd Reading of PHAC Act (Senate)

Nov 3, 2006 – 3rd Reading of PHAC Act (Senate)

Dec 12, 2006 – Royal Assent of PHAC Act

Dec 15, 2006 – OIC 2006-1587, PHAC Act Active

2. PHAC Is Canada’s “Focal Point” For IHR

IHR 3rd Edition Full Text 2005

The 2005 Edition of the International Health Regulations specifies that each State Party (which is each country) shall establish a “focal point”. These points shall be responsible for implementing the Regulations, and answering to WHO.

And who is that focal point? The Public Health Agency of Canada. It was created specifically for the purpose of implementing WHO’s directives on global public health.

Who better to head PHAC than Theresa Tam? This person acted in a 2010 film supporting martial law, and already works for WHO anyway.

3. Timeline Of PHAC/IHR Implemented

January 19 to 23, 2004, at the 113th Session of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization, it was decided that the International Health Regulations were to receive an updated edition.

Page 41 starts to address proposed changes to the IHR, and states that it was widely supported by Member States. There seems to be no concern with just how much sovereignty is given up.

In fact, discussions for what changes to make to the International Health Regulations continued throughout 2004, and into 2005. That’s when things started to happen in Canada, although this was not discussed publicly.

In September 2004, a series of Orders In Council were signed to retroactively include the Public Health Agency of Canada into existing legislation. PHAC was also a recent creation that had not yet received any sort of legislative legitimacy. That would later change.

This is not some conspiracy theory. In fact, PHAC itself writes “was created in 2004 in response to growing concerns about the capacity of Canada’s public health system to anticipate and respond effectively to public health threats”. This is posted on its own website. It’s under the section titled WHY WAS THE AGENCY CREATED?

PHAC’s creation was part of the larger Federal Strategy. Part of that (Pillar 3) promoted the idea of a Pan-Canadian Public Health Network. “Pan-Canadian” seems to be a euphemism for global.

On October 8, 2004, just 2 weeks later, Bill C-12 was introduced into the House of Commons. This was the Quarantine Act and was to be based on the World Health Organization’s regulations. By the end of October, it had passed Second Reading and was before the HESA Committee.

The November 4 hearing, the second hearing, is quite an interesting one. Below are quotes from the transcript of that session.

The Quarantine Act is passed in 2005, and the 3rd Edition of IHR took effect that year. In 2006, “Conservative” Prime Minister Stephen Harper brings in the PHAC Act, to give some legislative legitimacy to PHAC.

4. Bill C-12, Quarantine Act, IHR Implementation

From the November 4, 2004 Parliamentary Hearings. Bill C-12, the 2005 Quarantine Act, was written to accommodate anticipated changes in the International Health Regulations. As is spelled out, compliance is mandatory.

It also becomes clear that the newly created Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), will be responsible for carrying out actions in accordance with the Quarantine Act. Keep in mind, in 2004, PHAC had been created by Order In Council. There was no legislative basis for it yet.

5. Bill C-5: Public Health Agency Of Canada Act

PHAC was created for the purpose of promoting public health, and it serves as a required “focal point” for Canada to fulfill its obligations under the International Health Regulations and the Quarantine Act.

Having Theresa Tam as both the Public Health Officer of Canada and working for the World Health Organization actually makes sense. PHAC effectively acts as a branch of WHO.

PHAC exists to serve a UN function.

