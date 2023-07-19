Premeditated GENOCIDE: Registered Nurse Zandra Lewis States She Was Instructed to Euthanise Patients With Midazolam + Morphine and Withdraw Water
NHS guideline NG163
Registered nurse Zandra Lewis states she was instructed to euthanise patients with midazolam + morphine and withdraw water. NHS guideline NG163
This was all happening as hospitals were empty and no one was sick or dying of anything out of the ordinary.
To be honest, most intellectually lazy people I know don't care (telling one woman about the shot, she replied "I know, but I just want to go to Cancun next month"); well, they WILL care, and shortly, when they are dispatched off the the modern equivalents of Auschwitz. The only difference is, the Jews were forced. These idiots **volunteered**
Found on Wayback Machine
"Sedation and opioid use should not be withheld because of a fear of causing respiratory depression."
Midazolam.
https://web.archive.org/web/20200409100631/https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng163/chapter/6-Managing-breathlessness
Oh my God. This is the smoking gun for mass murder.
EDIT: Australian nurses and doctors and feds who follow me: cough it up. I know we have the same protocol in Australia. Email me. Go to your graves at least doing some good.