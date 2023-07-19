Exposing The Darkness

Blaise
Jul 19, 2023

To be honest, most intellectually lazy people I know don't care (telling one woman about the shot, she replied "I know, but I just want to go to Cancun next month"); well, they WILL care, and shortly, when they are dispatched off the the modern equivalents of Auschwitz. The only difference is, the Jews were forced. These idiots **volunteered**

ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
Jul 19, 2023Edited

Found on Wayback Machine

"Sedation and opioid use should not be withheld because of a fear of causing respiratory depression."

Midazolam.

https://web.archive.org/web/20200409100631/https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng163/chapter/6-Managing-breathlessness

Oh my God. This is the smoking gun for mass murder.

EDIT: Australian nurses and doctors and feds who follow me: cough it up. I know we have the same protocol in Australia. Email me. Go to your graves at least doing some good.

