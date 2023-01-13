Dr. Mike Yeadon: I Am Convinced That Over 100,000 People Were Killed By Government Protocols of Midazolam And Morphine
Doses used were between 3-5X the recommended dose
There is no question that the State deliberately put people on midazolam and morphine for the purpose of terminating their lives
Neither of those drugs would ever be appropriate in an open airway breathing patient. Midazolam and morphine repress their respiration. The doses used were between 3-5X the recommended dose.
Why Would the State Give You Death Row Drug Midazolam With Morphine As End of Life Care?
NHS ARE STILL USING 500,000 DOSES OF MIDAZOLAM PER YEAR.
The daily Mail told us in 2020
Dr. Mike Yeadon Interviewed By Maajid Nawaz
(Dr. Yeadon discusses the dangers of using Midazolam & Morphine together at 24 minutes mark)
Murder!
