One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

There is no question that the State deliberately put people on midazolam and morphine for the purpose of terminating their lives



Neither of those drugs would ever be appropriate in an open airway breathing patient. Midazolam and morphine repress their respiration. The doses used were between 3-5X the recommended dose.

Why Would the State Give You Death Row Drug Midazolam With Morphine As End of Life Care?



NHS ARE STILL USING 500,000 DOSES OF MIDAZOLAM PER YEAR.

The daily Mail told us in 2020

Dr. Michael Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon Interviewed By Maajid Nawaz

(Dr. Yeadon discusses the dangers of using Midazolam & Morphine together at 24 minutes mark)

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Dr. Michael Yeadon: The Most Important Single Message I’ve Ever Written

Dr. Michael Yeadon: “The Authorities Have Lied to Us About Everything Including the Emergence of a New Virus”

PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal

THE COVID-19 FRAUD and WAR ON HUMANITY

mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing

The Corona End Game. Addendum

Rerum Novarum - The Real New World Order

A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars

The Occult is The Spiritual Foundation of The United Nations. The Stage Is Set For The Coming One World Government Under One World Leader.