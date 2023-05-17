Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry W's avatar
Jerry W
May 17, 2023Edited

I can attest to this. My young brother-in-law was murdered by Remdesivir poisoning after he went in the ER for having trouble breathing. That is the first thing they did was give him a dose of Remdesivir (I have his medical records to prove it). The first dose didn't kill him so they gave him another dose and put him on a ventilator. His kidneys soon shut down and his lungs filled up and they called it "Covid Lungs". A couple of months after that my father in law went in because he had pneumonia which he had a history of because he used to be a welder. They found out that he didn't get the jab and he refused Remdesivir (obviously because it killed his son). They refused to give him oxygen and he died over that.. Again, I have the medical records to prove it. They also falsified the records and said he died of COVID to get the money.

I'm determined the ONLY way to stop this nonsense is to sue the hospitals, the doctors and medical staff that had anything to do with this. And I mean sue them professionally as well as personally for negligence. Enough of these lawsuits start happening then they won't be able to obtain insurance and will go out of business (good riddance).

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
May 17, 2023

What Yeadon is saying has been clear for at least 18 months...

Still, it's good that he is saying it.

