NHS Whistleblower Claims “We Were Ordered To Euthanize” Patients
This was all happening as hospitals were empty and no one was sick or dying of anything out of the ordinary.
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by Mac Slavo June 24, 2023
A National Health Service whistleblower claims that healthcare workers in the United Kingdom were ordered to “euthanize” patients and call them “COVID deaths” to promote the narrative of a “deadly virus.” This was all happening as hospitals were empty and no one was sick or dying of anything out of the ordinary.
Woman BANNED From ALL HOSPITALS In The UK For Proving Hospitals Are EMPTY
The whistleblower also confirmed that the little care given throughout the scamdemic amounted to negligence and that the government and NHS bosses essentially instructed staff to let people die, or in some cases kill them through the “End of Life Care” program and falsely label the deaths as being due to COVID-19.
This individual referred to as Dr. John, has worked in minor injuries and illness centers as well as in a primary care role throughout the pandemic. Dr. John claims that he has “seen this mess evolve from the very beginning of the pandemic” and that hospitals were actually extremely quiet and almost empty during the first lockdown, according to a report by The Daily Exposé.
“I used to see an average of 20 patients per day, that dropped to 1 – 2 patients during the first lockdown. I have even witnessed an elderly lady with horrific broken bones come into the hospital three weeks after her accident as she was too scared of catching coronavirus to visit the hospital sooner. In the end, the pain overcame the fear.
“I have also assessed people with chest pains in their homes who would not go for further assessment as they were so scared of ‘the virus’ they would rather chance a heart attack than the infection or the loneliness of going to the hospital alone.”
NHS statistics certainly back up Dr. John’s claims.
The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses!
Dr. John’s claims are supported by a Care Quality Commission report that found 34% of NHS staff were pressured into placing “Do Not Resuscitate” orders on Covid patients with disabilities and learning difficulties. The policy led to people with disabilities and learning difficulties accounting for 3 in every 5 Covid deaths according to official ONS figures. –The Daily Exposé
This fabrication was not limited to the UK either. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also admitted to lying and faking numbers to give the public the illusion that there was a deadly pandemic and everyone should be injected and fully submit to the slave state in the meantime.
CDC Admits To LYING About COVID Deaths To Stoke Fear
UK Government Data Shows 92% of 2022 COVID Deaths Were Among The Triple Vaccinated
Read Dr. John’s full account here, at The Daily Exposé.
Source: shtfplan.com
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How or why would anyone follow those orders to euthanize people who at no risk of dying? How do they live with themselves after that? I turned the doctor I worked for into the medical board because he was doing unnecessary cataract surgery on people who didn’t have cataracts and risked my career to do so. But I was appalled by what he was doing and especially to the elderly. But to willfully kill someone? Shame on everyone who went forward with the order!
They shut us down in the US and out patient care and elective surgeries came to a halt. Resources had to be conserved for that big Covid surge that never came. Plus I believe to shield our eyes from the ghost towns they created in the hospitals. Nurses like myself were furloughed. One of my neighbors is an ICU Nurse at a large trauma center was also furloughed to part time status because they were so slow. Nurses with less seniority were laid off for months. This spoke volumes. One of the reasons I refused to believe the psyop from the start. There were many other things that didn’t add up.