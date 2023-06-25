Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Sam's avatar
Sam
Jun 25, 2023Edited

How or why would anyone follow those orders to euthanize people who at no risk of dying? How do they live with themselves after that? I turned the doctor I worked for into the medical board because he was doing unnecessary cataract surgery on people who didn’t have cataracts and risked my career to do so. But I was appalled by what he was doing and especially to the elderly. But to willfully kill someone? Shame on everyone who went forward with the order!

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Chelie
Jun 25, 2023

They shut us down in the US and out patient care and elective surgeries came to a halt. Resources had to be conserved for that big Covid surge that never came. Plus I believe to shield our eyes from the ghost towns they created in the hospitals. Nurses like myself were furloughed. One of my neighbors is an ICU Nurse at a large trauma center was also furloughed to part time status because they were so slow. Nurses with less seniority were laid off for months. This spoke volumes. One of the reasons I refused to believe the psyop from the start. There were many other things that didn’t add up.

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