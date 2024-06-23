One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Description:

Horrifying... Depending on where the vaccine damage occurs, a wide variety of neurological and psychiatric illnesses can occur.

“Nerve failures and paralysis, but also dementia, psychoses, and personality changes are on the agenda for vaccinated people. The unbelievable horror story doesn't end there.

Chopped DNA fragments have been found in large numbers as vaccine contaminants. Fragmented DNA sequences have an increased propensity to be incorporated into the chromosomal DNA.

The possible consequences are endless. The finely tuned network can be disrupted that controls cell division and differentiation.

Cancer and developmental disorders can result. Mutations in sperm and fertilized eggs could make altered characteristics heritable."

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles: