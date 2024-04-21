One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Charles Hoffe: As a family doctor a small percentage of cancer patients would be diagnosed with stage 4. Now 2/3rds of my cancer patients are diagnosed with stage 4.

The tumours are bigger than ever, they grow aggressively, spread very aggressively, and are very resistant to treatment.

Full Video

Doctors Charles Hoffe, Stephen Malthouse, Christopher Shaw, and guest doctor William Makis discuss the mysterious sudden deaths of 80+ Canadian doctors and the rapid turbo cancers they are now seeing in patients. They also discuss deleted death data, smear campaigns, case studies, and more.

Share

Related articles: