Dr. Charles Hoffe: In My Practice 2/3rds Of All Cancer Diagnosis is Stage 4 Since The Vaccine Rollout
"These cancers are aggressive and seem very resistant to treatment."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Dr. Charles Hoffe: As a family doctor a small percentage of cancer patients would be diagnosed with stage 4. Now 2/3rds of my cancer patients are diagnosed with stage 4.
The tumours are bigger than ever, they grow aggressively, spread very aggressively, and are very resistant to treatment.
Full Video
Doctors Charles Hoffe, Stephen Malthouse, Christopher Shaw, and guest doctor William Makis discuss the mysterious sudden deaths of 80+ Canadian doctors and the rapid turbo cancers they are now seeing in patients. They also discuss deleted death data, smear campaigns, case studies, and more.
Related articles:
And for telling the truth Dr. Hoffe got his hospital access cut and his salary reduced.
I agree. In my General Practice in The Netherlands the same observation. First Consultation already metastases in bones or brain etc..
I never saw these 'turbo-cancers' before. I refused to inject these bioweapons and explained my patients why. Then about 40% left my practice, a part of them is still brainwashed.
Best Regards
Frank Roodenburg, MD GP
Heemstede
The Netherlands