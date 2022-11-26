FRIGHTENING: Psychosis Following COVID-19 Vaccination
"This case indicates a strong causal relationship between the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine injection and the onset of psychosis."
2022, September:
This article presents a patient, who after the second injection of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, immediately developed anxiety, nonspecific fear, and insomnia as the prodromal phase of psychosis. Starting from the second week, the patient manifested delusions of persecution, delusions of influence, thoughts insertion, and delusional behaviour, culminating in the suicide attempt.
… The psychological assessment of the patient demonstrated the endogenous type of thinking, and the patient had schizoid and paranoid personality traits strongly associated with schizophrenia. This case indicates a strong causal relationship between the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine injection and the onset of psychosis:
First Episode Psychosis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: a Case Report
2021, October:
This is the first report of psychotic symptoms after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. SAR-CoV- 2 is known to trigger a powerful immune response, which includes the release of large amounts of proinflammatory cytokines. As of January 2021, 42 cases of psychosis associated with COVID-19 infection have been reported. It has been hypothesized that a COVID-19 triggered cytokine storm may increase the risk of psychosis. Coincidentally, schizophrenia has been linked to a pro-inflammatory status (Goldsmith et al., 2016).
Can new onset psychosis occur after mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine administration? A case report
How many similar episodes were never reported? How many reports were intentionally covered up? We can only guess…
2021, Israel: doctor censured for suggesting that vaccine-induced psychosis led to murder
The Health Ministry censured a doctor and announced that she will be summoned for a meeting after she appeared to hint that there could be a connection between the murder of Diana Raz, in which her husband Amir Raz is the main suspect, and the coronavirus vaccine, N12 reported Thursday.
"As for the murder... as strange as it sounds, there are psychotic or neurological situations because of the vaccine," said Dr. Rotem Inbar, an obstetrician from Sheba Medical Center, in a WhatsApp group with 250 members according to N12. Continue reading
Thank you for finding this. I've been telling people the massive wave of mass murders and suicides has nothing to do with "access to guns" and everything to do with "access to experimental medical injections".
Thanks Lioness.
This one hits close to home, literally.
Perhaps it is like so many other facets of the bioweapon, where it unleashes extant predispositions to various ills? It does for cancers. We know it crosses the blood-brain-barrier. And we know that there is more to the coding than instructions for the Spike Protein. This is probably the most sophisticated bioweapon in history. And the most patented, as an aside.
'We' assumed that if enough people could be shaken awake the tide would turn and the nightmare would end. We could go back to how it was, the 'old normal'. Turns out it wasn't normal, as another aside.
But they aren't waking up. It is not even a trickle, in comparison to those coma-like and those who cannot assimilate new ideas. Something is seriously wrong, at a cognitive level, in the majority of people. Whether it was the largest and most intense psychological operation in history or the bioweapon, or both, who can say what broke minds around the planet? They are broken, possibly forever.
Aldous Huxley was ahead of his time.
Peace.