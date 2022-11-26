Exposing The Darkness

Maria Romana
Nov 26, 2022

Thank you for finding this. I've been telling people the massive wave of mass murders and suicides has nothing to do with "access to guns" and everything to do with "access to experimental medical injections".

Andreas
Nov 26, 2022

Thanks Lioness.

This one hits close to home, literally.

Perhaps it is like so many other facets of the bioweapon, where it unleashes extant predispositions to various ills? It does for cancers. We know it crosses the blood-brain-barrier. And we know that there is more to the coding than instructions for the Spike Protein. This is probably the most sophisticated bioweapon in history. And the most patented, as an aside.

'We' assumed that if enough people could be shaken awake the tide would turn and the nightmare would end. We could go back to how it was, the 'old normal'. Turns out it wasn't normal, as another aside.

But they aren't waking up. It is not even a trickle, in comparison to those coma-like and those who cannot assimilate new ideas. Something is seriously wrong, at a cognitive level, in the majority of people. Whether it was the largest and most intense psychological operation in history or the bioweapon, or both, who can say what broke minds around the planet? They are broken, possibly forever.

Aldous Huxley was ahead of his time.

Peace.

