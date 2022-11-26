One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

2022, September:

This article presents a patient, who after the second injection of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, immediately developed anxiety, nonspecific fear, and insomnia as the prodromal phase of psychosis. Starting from the second week, the patient manifested delusions of persecution, delusions of influence, thoughts insertion, and delusional behaviour, culminating in the suicide attempt.

… The psychological assessment of the patient demonstrated the endogenous type of thinking, and the patient had schizoid and paranoid personality traits strongly associated with schizophrenia. This case indicates a strong causal relationship between the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine injection and the onset of psychosis:

2021, October:

This is the first report of psychotic symptoms after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. SAR-CoV- 2 is known to trigger a powerful immune response, which includes the release of large amounts of proinflammatory cytokines. As of January 2021, 42 cases of psychosis associated with COVID-19 infection have been reported. It has been hypothesized that a COVID-19 triggered cytokine storm may increase the risk of psychosis. Coincidentally, schizophrenia has been linked to a pro-inflammatory status (Goldsmith et al., 2016).

How many similar episodes were never reported? How many reports were intentionally covered up? We can only guess…

2021, Israel: doctor censured for suggesting that vaccine-induced psychosis led to murder

The Health Ministry censured a doctor and announced that she will be summoned for a meeting after she appeared to hint that there could be a connection between the murder of Diana Raz, in which her husband Amir Raz is the main suspect, and the coronavirus vaccine, N12 reported Thursday.

"As for the murder... as strange as it sounds, there are psychotic or neurological situations because of the vaccine," said Dr. Rotem Inbar, an obstetrician from Sheba Medical Center, in a WhatsApp group with 250 members according to N12. Continue reading

