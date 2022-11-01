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When Covid hit, embalmer Richard Hirschman started seeing strange things in people's blood. Then, after the mRNA injections started, it got even stranger. Hirschman was seeing things he's never seen in his 20+ years of embalming. "Dirty blood." White fibrous clots that were not only in the veins, but also the arteries!

Hirschman has been an embalmer for over 20 years. It used to be blood clots he found were almost always in the veins and almost always looked and acted like grape jam or jelly. But in the past 18 months he's now finding solid white fibrous clots -- in both veins AND arteries, and some are almost three feet long!

Other embalmers around the world are finally corroborating what Hirschman is saying.

Why will the CDC and the WHO not acknowledge these findings?

In this comprehensive hour-long interview, Hirschman shows us pictures AND videos of what he's seeing. Guaranteed you will not see this information on the evening news -- and Big Pharma would rather you not see these things at all.

By TCS WIRE October 31, 2022

Richard Hirschman told The Counter Signal he “absolutely” thinks it’s related to the COVID-19 vaccine and maybe the novel coronavirus. Since first discovering the clots over a year ago, he now reports seeing them in bodies he treats 50-70% of the time.

Provided by Hirschman.

Hirschman sent the clots to a lab, which determined they were low in iron, potassium and zinc, suggesting that the clots formed from something other than blood.

Embalming refers to preserving human remains by treating them with chemicals to forestall decomposition.

In an interview with Frontline Health, Hirschman said he’d seen clots before, but “the stuff coming out” of corpses he’s treating is not normal.

“I know what blood looks like,” he said.

Provided by Hirschman.

It’s not normal blood. Something about the blood has changed.”

He said there was an increase in clotting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t until after the vaccine rollout that the “really unusual fibrous structures started appearing.”

An AFP fact check said Hirshmans’ claims are “baseless.” Experts who spoke to AFP said, “there is no data connecting the anecdotal observation to the shots.”

But other embalmers are speaking out.

Expert embalmer Wallace Hooker told The Epoch Times he thinks the vaccines could have something to do with the clots. He sees about 300 bodies per year.

“At least 25 percent of what I was embalming would display a significant amount of clotting,” he told The Epoch Times.

Provided by Hirschman.

Licensed Missouri funeral director Anna Foster said she started seeing more frequent and larger clots after the COVID pandemic.

“I often sit with the families to make the arrangements. Families tend to tell us about the lead-up to the individual’s death, and knowing I embalmed the person the night before led me to keep track of these cases,” she told The Epoch Times.’

“In the beginning, none had ever been diagnosed with COVID, but they had all been vaccinated. Later, a couple had had COVID but not recently, and they were also vaccinated.”

The European Medicines Agency listed blood clots as a “very rare” side effect of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Canada also lists “blood clots with low platelets” among the “rare reactions that have been reported” after two shots of the vaccine.

Embalmers Across the Globe Are Reporting Weird, Alien-Like Fibrous Clots in Vaccinated Corpses

From Matthew Horwood's recent interviews with embalmers and funeral directors:

Criminal Cover-Up by the Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada:

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