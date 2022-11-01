Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Sheila Dunphy's avatar
Sheila Dunphy
Nov 1, 2022

God bless & protect all our Hero Whistleblowers worldwide who are brave enough to stand up to evil powerful people & tell the truth & help save lives!

💙✝️🦋🙏🏼🇺🇸🇮🇱🌎🌏🌍

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David Watson's avatar
David Watson
Nov 1, 2022

The great crime has been the prohibitions of investigation. This whole disaster would have been avoided with normal research and disclosure. Those responsible for the prohibitions, right down to the technicians who coded the censoring algorithms, must be severely punished, or they'll do it again.

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