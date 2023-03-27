Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Brent Carlson's avatar
Brent Carlson
Mar 27, 2023

Definitely I see a change in human kind. Prayer may be the only answer. We are clearly living in the end times of humanity.

This short video scared the hell out of me. How can so many people be involved and not see the truth.

I’m not vaccinated along with my oldest son. The youngest son was vaccinated by his mother against my will. I am worried about shedding and how this phenomenon if true could affect myself and my oldest son through close contact with the vaccinated.

Don’t loose all hope, instead turn to God. I recommend everyone to read Emmet Fox- Sermon on the Mount and The Lords Prayer. Jesus starts the Lord’s Prayer with “Our Father”. Jesus didn’t say “My Father”.

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JWM_IN_VA's avatar
JWM_IN_VA
Mar 27, 2023

I've witnessed this personally with family members.

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