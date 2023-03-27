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Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi and his wife Prof. Dr. Karina Reiss reported new findings concerning the effects of the mRNA-vaccine technologies, which are according to the other sides plan – Mister Global´s plan – supposed to be used for all so-called vaccines, including for example measles, the flu, etc.

They do not only cause physical damage but also damage the tiny capillaries in the brain, overriding the blood-brain barrier, and leading to massive personality changes.

Literally breaking the will of some of those receiving the shots.

Author and Journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf explains what this looks like in real life

and Psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin explains how there are disturbing parallels to the effects of lobotomy, which most people only know from the movie: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest“and which is beyond any doubt one of the most brutal, yes savage crimes against humanity ever committed.

This session is not necessarily fun to watch, but it is very important for all of us to know and understand what this mRNA-Injection is doing to those who get the shots.

Only then will we be able to understand why so many people who received these shots,

simply cannot be reached by us anymore.

Full Interview

This case indicates a strong causal relationship between the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine injection and the onset of psychosis:

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