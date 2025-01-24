One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman January 23, 2025

Comedian Andrew Schulz has raised major concerns about Covid “vaccines” after discovering former President Joe Biden gave a sweeping preemptive pardon to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As Slay News reported, just hours before he left office, Biden issued preemptive pardons on Sunday for several individuals suspected of criminal corruption.

Alongside Dr. Fauci, ex-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley also received the pardons.

Biden followed up on Monday by issuing blanket preemptive pardons for several members of his family just minutes before Trump was sworn back in.

Schulz said he could understand Biden wanted to protect his family members, many of whom have been accused of corruption, fraud, bribery, and influence peddling.

However, he noted that it was alarming to discover that Fauci, who claims he did nothing wrong while he served as Biden’s White House chief medical advisor during the Covid pandemic, would take a pardon as one of the former president’s final acts.

As Schulz noted, if Fauci is innocent and has nothing to hide, he could have refused the controversial pardon.

During a recent podcast conversation, Schulz said, “I understand pardoning the family… but Fauci?”

He continued by noting that Fauci “could say he didn’t want the pardon and he didn’t do anything wrong, but he took the pardon.”

“Now you’re guilty!” Schulz said of Fauci.

“There were a lot of people on the J-6 committee who were offered a pardon and said no, they did what they were supposed to do.”

When Schulz was asked if he would have taken the pardon if he were in Fauci’s shoes, the comedian raised concerns about the safety of the Covid mRNA injections.

“What’s in my arm?! Why are you taking a pardon? What’s in my arm?!” Schulz said, referring to the Covid injection that he, like millions of other Americans, took because Fauci told them it was “safe and effective.”

“If I put something in my arm, you’re not allowed to get a pardon,” he said, addressing Fauci.

“You told me I need to put something in my arm, now you can’t go get pardoned.

“You have to hold the weight of that decision, that’s your job!

“What’s in my arm?! What’s about to come out?!

He further added, “You lie about one thing, you lie about another, and all of a sudden you’ve got to lie more to keep up the lie – what’s in my arm?

“What is inside my arm?

“Now we can talk about this because Fauci got pardoned…

“What did Fauci make my wife get when she was pregnant with my daughter?”

“[Remdesivir] kills you. I found that afterward. And that’s why I wonder about Fauci.”

