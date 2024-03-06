One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman March 6, 2024

A corporate media journalist, who controversially demanded that unvaccinated members of the public be taken away to concentration camps, has died at just 33 years old.

Ian Vandaelle died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead,” his family revealed.

Vandaelle was a Canadian business journalist who worked as a reporter and editor at the Financial Post.

He was also previously a producer at BNN Bloomberg for over a decade.

However, he was known to many on social media for his pro-Covid vaccine posts on Twitter, now known as X.

Vandaelle advocated for vaccine passports and mandates and called for the firing of anyone who refused the injections.

He also suggested that unvaccinated people should be arrested and taken away to concentration camps by their governments.

Stephanie Hughes, Vandaelle’s partner, revealed that he died suddenly.

“It’s with a heavy heart today that I say he was declared neurologically deceased this week and taken off life support this morning.,” she said in a post on X.

Vandaelle had taken to social media multiple times to advocate for incentives to encourage and even force Covid vaccination.

He also demanded the implementation of vaccine passports and the termination of those who refused the jab.

In one social media post, Vandaelle stated:

“I, for one, advocate we bring the carrot and the stick. Incentivize getting the vaccine however we like – ice cream, lotteries, literally whatever, I don’t care – and require vaccination to do non-essential things.

“Wanna go to a bar to watch the game? Passport.”

In another post, he urged the Toronto Police to terminate members who declined the jab, saying:

“Take the jab or resign; anything else is moral and ethical cowardice.

“You take an oath to protect citizens?

“You get vaxxed. Shameful that we have to say this.”

As indicated by various social media posts before his hospitalization, Vandaelle seemed in good health and actively engaged in work.

The cause of Vandaelle’s sudden fatal condition has not been made public.

Meanwhile, concerns have been growing for those who were forced to take Covid shots under vaccine mandates.

As Slay News reported earlier, 40-year-old Fox News journalist Ashley Papa revealed she has been diagnosed with stage 4 appendix turbo cancer after being pressured to take Covid mRNA shots under the network’s vaccine mandate.

The young mother of one revealed that this is the second “rare” disorder she has been diagnosed with over the past two years.

Papa’s cancer diagnosis came just two years after she was diagnosed with Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) in late 2021 and faced a complete lung collapse.

“I was sworn in as an official member of a club I never wanted to join,” Papa said.

Source: slaynews.com

