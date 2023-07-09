DIED SUDDENLY: 10-Year-Old Daughter Of Johnson & Johnson Employee Dies Suddenly
These poor innocent children didn’t stand a chance against "Safe and Effective" Nanoparticle Bioweapon
GENOCIDE ALERT
A father and Johnson & Johnson employee lost his 10-year-old daughter named Kelsey. She passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly” due to a brain injury that was brought on by a seizure. (July 2023)
Dad believed the “science” and now his daughter is dead. This makes me more angry than you could ever imagine. These poor innocent children didn’t stand a chance.
“Safe and effective”…
Pfizer CEO: We’ve not seen a single [safety] signal although we have distributed billions of doses.
"At this time, there should be no further discussion regarding the presence of nanotechnology in the C19 shots. Even the government sees this as a valid scientific truth." - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea
