Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Gene Adaway's avatar
Gene Adaway
Jul 9, 2022

If someone wants to leave this world via this vaccine, that’s their business; but there’s no excuse for giving it to children.

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Smart Sucka's avatar
Smart Sucka
Jul 9, 2022

Not sure how blue-pilled peeps can argue against these scenarios when it’s BABIES...dear God in heaven above - more people will come around to the real truth once they lose a young child.

Heartbreaking 💔

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