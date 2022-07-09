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According to the testimonies of funeral directors who wish to remain anonymous, many children are dying within months after being injected with the mRNA jabs.

The information given to the author of this Twitter thread by funeral directors correlates to the official data showing spikes in all-age mortality in heavily injected countries.

Also, there are testimonies of different funeral industry whistleblowers confirming a significant jump in death rates since the jab rollout began.

The following report by globalresearch.ca is another confirmation of the Premeditated Global Genocide committed by governments and Big Pharma.

58 Babies Who Received mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Suffered Life-threatening Adverse Events

Global Research Editor’s Note

Read carefully. Pfizer is committing crimes against humanity, specifically against our children.

The vaccine has resulted in cardiac arrest not in an elderly person but in a two month old baby.

“Why did they not follow up on the 2-month-old baby’s condition, after going into cardiac arrest an hour after receiving an experimental vaccine? Why is there no further information? Is it because he died? Or was the baby removed from an experiment? Why would the author of the report not mention this?”

We call upon the US Department of Justice to undertake a criminal investigation against Pfizer.

We call upon governments worldwide to immediately suspend the mRNA vaccine.

A class action law suit is also required on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of victims of the mRNA vaccine.

Never mentioned by the media, Pfizer has a criminal record with the US Department of Justice.

In 2009 Pfizer was indicted on charges of “fraudulent marketing”.

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, July 6, 2022

An analysis of VAERS reports shows that contrary to the FDA’s briefing document claiming that the majority of adverse events in Pfizers’ clinical trial were non-serious – at least 58 cases of life-threatening side effects in infants under 3 years old who received mRNA vaccines were reported. For some, it is unclear if they survived. It is also unclear why the infants were vaccinated, and whether they were part of the clinical trials. However, in the upcoming FDA meeting on Wednesday, the FDA will not be able to argue it did not know

“Chest pain; cardiac arrest; Skin cold clammy”. This short description of a cardiac arrest, which occurred one hour after receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, is taken from the VAERS system – the US Vaccine Adverse Eve Reporting System ( case number 1015467), and it does not refer to an elderly person, nor to a young adult, or even a teenager. It is hard to believe, but this report refers to a two-month-old baby.

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Pure Evil

“A bunch of sadistic murderers at the FDA are not hiding their true intentions. During the scripted performance called VRBAC meeting, they openly discussed a Mengele-style human experiment: A 17-month-old baby was injected with the second dose of mRNA poison despite experiencing multiple seizures after the first dose.”

Parents Protest Deaths of Children from Pfizer Vaccines in Geneva Switzerland

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