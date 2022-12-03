One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

According to this teacher, young girls were perfectly healthy with no underlying health conditions.

I hope more teachers will break the silence.

Children all over the world have been dying “suddenly and unexpectedly” since the mRNA bioweapon rollout.

They are coming for you and your children. It is happening again. There’s ample evidence emerging of long-term, patient planning - Dr. Michael Yeadon

Share

Share

Related articles:

A Global Slaughter: Fifth Largest Life Insurance Company in the US Paid Out 163% More for Deaths of Working People Ages 18 to 64 in 2021 - Exclusive Report by Margaret Menge

Unprecedented: Mortality in Finland Has Risen to All-Time Highs. Australian Deaths Are 17.5% More Than the Historical Average

A Public Health Emergency in Canada: All-Cause Excess Mortality Accelerates Beginning in Summer 2021

Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk

The Truth About Safety of mRNA Vaccines Found in The European Medicines Agency's Document Titled "Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) Risk Management Plan"

mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing

Thomas Renz: “This Is Quite Literally the Most Egregious Crime Against Humanity Since World War II”

Share