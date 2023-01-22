One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Sarah Blattner, 14, Israeli-American, has surgery, recovery going fine, takes the first dose of Pfizer in June, immediate decline, is unable to walk, 5 months later recorded this video, then died suddenly the next day early am, doctors say possible heart attack.

Albert Bourla Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer - A Liar and A Murderer

GLOBAL DEPOPULATION In Full Swing

