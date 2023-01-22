Sarah Blattner Could Not Walk After the First Dose of Pfizer. 5 Months Later Recorded This Video, Then DIED SUDDENLY Next Day
Pfizer CEO: We’ve not seen a single [safety] signal although we have distributed billions of doses.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Sarah Blattner, 14, Israeli-American, has surgery, recovery going fine, takes the first dose of Pfizer in June, immediate decline, is unable to walk, 5 months later recorded this video, then died suddenly the next day early am, doctors say possible heart attack.
Albert Bourla Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer - A Liar and A Murderer
GLOBAL DEPOPULATION In Full Swing
Related articles:
Global Genocide: Latest Covid-19 Injection Related Deaths and Injuries Reported
Canadian Woman Dies 3 Hours After Receiving COVID Jab. Family COERCED to Sign an NDA In Order To Collect Her Ashes
Dr. William Makis: TWENTY THREE Canadian Children DEAD Suddenly in Past MONTH – What the Hell Is Going On???
Teacher Speaks Out: “I Know 2 Kids Who Died Suddenly in the Last 3 Days”
NINETY Canadian Doctors Have Died Suddenly or Unexpectedly Since the Rollout Out of the COVID-19 mRNA "Vaccines"
The New Normal: TWO ABC Producers Suddenly Died in the Last Week
Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk
Dr. Michael Yeadon: “The Authorities Have Lied to Us About Everything Including the Emergence of a New Virus”
PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal
Heartbreaking.
I wonder if Lord Bourla would be willing to say that under oath of perjury?