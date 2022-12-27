Dr. William Makis: TWENTY THREE Canadian Children DEAD Suddenly in Past MONTH – What the Hell Is Going On???
Provincial Health Authorities are hiding many of these deaths
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By Dr. William Makis MD Dec 27th, 2022
Children are dying from flu. Some provinces are slow to report it — and these experts say that's dangerous
Influenza deaths among Canadian kids running higher this year than in typical flu season
THIRTEEN more children are dead since the last report was published by Dr.Makis a week ago :
Related articles:
Teacher Speaks Out: “I Know 2 Kids Who Died Suddenly in the Last 3 Days”
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Sacrificing Children to Moloch: NHS Added mRNA Jabs to the List of Scheduled Vaccines for Children
NINETY Canadian Doctors Have Died Suddenly or Unexpectedly Since the Rollout Out of the COVID-19 mRNA "Vaccines"
Dr. Yeadon Warns: So-Called “COVID Vaccines” Are Toxic by Design
Unprecedented: Mortality in Finland Has Risen to All-Time Highs. Australian Deaths Are 17.5% More Than the Historical Average
A Public Health Emergency in Canada: All-Cause Excess Mortality Accelerates Beginning in Summer 2021
Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk
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Just a thought, maybe the lack of an immune system due to deadly injections.....
Thank you and shared.