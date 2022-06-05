⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

The Satanic elites are moving swiftly to fulfill their diabolical depopulation plan. They are about to maim and murder millions of children by adding the mRNA poison to children’s vaccine schedules:

Coming soon to your country:

Babies and toddlers are next:

The choice of the date is not an accident.

By announcing the beginning of the rollout on June 21, the Satanic powers are declaring the beginning of the mass child sacrifice.

Occult holidays and Sabbats:

“ The themes of the Summer Solstice Ritual are Sex and Blood. Both are represented in the ritual we perform. Part of the ritual is acquired from the Throne of Moloch ritual. This ritual amplifies the “sacrifice” element which symbolizes the sacrifice of an infant or small child, intermixed with cannibalism of the body and drinking of its blood. The ritual is believed to have been created by the Pagans and adapted by other belief groups” - Aleister Nacht, Theistic Satanic Magus

Please pray for the children and their deceived parents who will be lining up to sacrifice their babies to Moloch when the rollout begins.

Because you have said, “We have made a covenant with death, And with Sheol we are in agreement. When the overflowing scourge passes through, It will not come to us, For we have made lies our refuge, And under falsehood we have hidden ourselves.” - Isaiah 28:15

