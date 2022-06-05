Sacrificing Children to Moloch: NHS Added mRNA Jabs to the List of Scheduled Vaccines for Children. Shots for Kids Under 5 Could Begin on June 21
“We have made a covenant with death, And with Sheol we are in agreement."
The Satanic elites are moving swiftly to fulfill their diabolical depopulation plan. They are about to maim and murder millions of children by adding the mRNA poison to children’s vaccine schedules:
Coming soon to your country:
Babies and toddlers are next:
The choice of the date is not an accident.
By announcing the beginning of the rollout on June 21, the Satanic powers are declaring the beginning of the mass child sacrifice.
“ The themes of the Summer Solstice Ritual are Sex and Blood. Both are represented in the ritual we perform. Part of the ritual is acquired from the Throne of Moloch ritual. This ritual amplifies the “sacrifice” element which symbolizes the sacrifice of an infant or small child, intermixed with cannibalism of the body and drinking of its blood. The ritual is believed to have been created by the Pagans and adapted by other belief groups” - Aleister Nacht, Theistic Satanic Magus
Illuminati Theorist Warns of Satanic Church's Child Sacrifice Tradition During Summer Solstice Rituals
Please pray for the children and their deceived parents who will be lining up to sacrifice their babies to Moloch when the rollout begins.
Because you have said, “We have made a covenant with death, And with Sheol we are in agreement. When the overflowing scourge passes through, It will not come to us, For we have made lies our refuge, And under falsehood we have hidden ourselves.” - Isaiah 28:15
I feel for parents. The crap kids have to deal with. I have an acquaintance that told me his fifteen year old daughter came home from school and anounced her new name is Hank. The father would not allow it and eventually got the police called on him from the school authorities for resisting her insane change. He was told he's not in charge. Apparently, the perverts are.
The best thing you can do is not send them to public schools. No vaccine pressure along with no amoral brainwashing.
It might require leaving for another state too. But, you'll save your kids.
This is so beyond what I can comprehend humans doing to other humans. I’m sorry but the world is in such a horrible place, it needs to go.