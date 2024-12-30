One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 30, 2024

“Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a “massive blood clot” on her brain.

The 39-year-old Irsael-born Hollywood star revealed that she received the emergency surgery while eight months pregnant with her daughter.

Gadot revealed in a Sunday social media post that she “rushed to hospital” in February.

In an emotional post on social media, Gadot detailed the “profound challenges and deep reflections” of her year with a hospital photo from shortly after her baby girl was born.

Gadot, 39, kept her fourth pregnancy with husband Yaron Varsano a secret and announced she gave birth to their daughter in a post shared online in March.

It’s unclear why she kept the brain clot a secret, however.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” Gadot wrote.

“For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.

“In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be.

“It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

She continued, “We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery.

“My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear.

“Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance.

“Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

Gadot thanked her team of doctors at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles for “weeks of dedicated care.”

“I made it through and began the road to recovery,” she wrote.

“Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.”

Gadot has long served as an ambassador for mass vaccination campaigns.

In 2018, the actress joined Israel’s vaccine campaign amid a measles outbreak.

“Listen to doctors,” the “Snow White” star urged the public at the time.

“We’re all posting a photo with our hands on our vaccinated shoulders,” Gadot wrote in Hebrew alongside a photo of herself with a hand on her shoulder.

“Because an immunized environment is a protected environment in the eyes of medicine – listen to doctors,” she wrote, adding:

“We should only experience health.”

During the Covid pandemic, Gadot used her influence to urge members of the general public to get vaccinated.

In a virtual guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in April 2021, Gadot praised health officials for convincing the masses to receive the injections.

She claimed that people who received a Covid shot “felt like they were getting holy water injected into their arms.”

“I think they’ve done a really good job as far as explaining how good the [coronavirus] vaccination is,” she told Kimmel.

“So people went [to get the vaccine] and felt like they were getting holy water injected into their arms, which is partially true, and now they’ve having the time of their lives.

“I’m super proud of them and jealous.

“It was [Israeli] Independence Day last week and they were all partying and sending us videos.

“It’s like 2019 again, like Covid never happened.”

However, Israel, like many other nations around the world, suffered a mass surge in deaths following the “vaccine” rollout, as Slay News reported.

WATCH:

In 2022, Gadot, who served in the Israel Defense Forces when she was younger, told InStyle, “Shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby” is the most “bad—” thing she’s done.

“I started young,” she added.

“I was 25 when I was pregnant with Alma.

“I always wanted to be a young mother.

“Yeah, three kids. No joke, woman.

“God bless them, but it’s so much work.”

Gadot explained, “I love giving birth.

“I would do it once a week if I could. It’s so magical.

“And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful.

“Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

