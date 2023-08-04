BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Employees Were Given a *Special Batch* Different From What Was Forced Into the General Population
Nothing to see here...
Full Hearing:
Senate Education and Employment Committee
So all the employees received a placebo. If that does not qualify these people for the death penalty for premeditated mass murder I don't know what will.
Here’s the ONLY batch that anyone should shoot into their bodies: NOT A GODDAMN THING
There isn’t now, nor has there ever been, and there shall never be anything that’s safe and effective that’s jabbed into your body. Nothing. None. Nil.
The effects of ALL vaccines is that they maim and kill.
I’ve said this so many times already and I’ll say it again...and again:
When will people do historical research and find out that anytime you inject anything into your body, you’re on a highway to hell.
NEVER in the history of mankind has injecting poisons into your body given you better health.
Quite the opposite. They’ve ALL maimed and killed. Read and learn the history of this barbaric act:
IF NOTHING ELSE READ THIS:
There are many others, those are just a few.
Finding the truth isn’t that hard
But you do have to get off your ass and turn off the tube and read.
We’ve known for well over 150+ years the concept of vaccination is a fraud concept.
And the criminals that pose as our elected officials are in on the take and are raking in millions, and will NEVER stop the madness that is called vaccination.
And neither will doctors who are being PAID handsomely for jabbing and lying to their trusting patients.
If you’ve been jabbed then your death will be influenced by and/or directly caused by said jab.
People should quit thinking it’s coincidence. That’s propaganda talk.
And yet the populace of today (being dumbed down by design) have their heads buried in the sand and believe the corrupt media’s story of blaming these deaths on everything else under the sun except the obvious. What a pity.
And those “doctors” who are shilling for the medical cartel, the pharmafia and allopathic medicine should hang their heads in shame.
They know the truth, but have sold their soul to the company because their payment on their yacht, McMansion, and Jag is due.
Pitiful. Sickening, pathetic and pitiful.
And to those in the media, you drug pushing pieces of corporate shit: I hope you have a great answer come your judgment day.