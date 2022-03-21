One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Paul Alexander speaks at Toronto World Wide Trucker Rally. March 20th, 2022

When the intimidation and ”cancelling” do not work, they are offering Millions in bribes.

In a recent substack post Dr. Paul Alexander, an outspoken critic of mRNA death jabs tells the story of Pfizer offering him a Million dollars plus 50K monthly wage to stop exposing Pfizer’s “safe and effective” poison and calling out Pfazers CEO Albert Bourla:

“ Yes, this happened. That I would not call out Bourla again.

… These vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna et al are criminal, for because they were non-sterilizing, and they knew it like how Pfizer knew there were 1,223 deaths that they and FDA hid from the public (see recent tranche of released documents, and 1290 special adverse effects etc., all hidden and they hoped for 55 or 75 years) it would have only driven infectious variants and more likely more virulent, more lethal ones.”

Pfizer’s criminal history including bribery, fraud, and false advertising is not a secret:

How did Pfizer manage to rebrand itself as the savior of humanity?

Pfizer’s generous bribes are not limited to doctors.

I wonder how much ended up in the pockets of various health regulators, government officials of all levels, and media outlets worldwide to push, mandate, and cover up the side effects of mRNA death shots and openly LIE to the public about their safety and efficacy.

The amounts must be astronomical, probably enough to end world hunger in no time.

According to the Pfizer Global Regulatory Affairs document

World governments continue pushing death jabs despite the release of Pfizer data

