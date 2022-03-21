Pfizer Offers Millions in Bribes To Buy the Silence of Outspoken Doctors
Dr. Paul Alexander: " Pfizer offered me $1 million, $50,000 month wage to stop writing and hammering them and Bourla. I said NO"
Dr. Paul Alexander speaks at Toronto World Wide Trucker Rally. March 20th, 2022
When the intimidation and ”cancelling” do not work, they are offering Millions in bribes.
In a recent substack post Dr. Paul Alexander, an outspoken critic of mRNA death jabs tells the story of Pfizer offering him a Million dollars plus 50K monthly wage to stop exposing Pfizer’s “safe and effective” poison and calling out Pfazers CEO Albert Bourla:
“ Yes, this happened. That I would not call out Bourla again.
… These vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna et al are criminal, for because they were non-sterilizing, and they knew it like how Pfizer knew there were 1,223 deaths that they and FDA hid from the public (see recent tranche of released documents, and 1290 special adverse effects etc., all hidden and they hoped for 55 or 75 years) it would have only driven infectious variants and more likely more virulent, more lethal ones.”
Pfizer’s criminal history including bribery, fraud, and false advertising is not a secret:
Justice Department Announces Largest Health Care Fraud Settlement in Its History. Pfizer to Pay $2.3 Billion for Fraudulent Marketing
Pfizer Admits Bribery in Eight Countries
Pfizer's History of Fraud, Corruption, and Using Nigerian Children as 'Human Guinea Pigs'
How did Pfizer manage to rebrand itself as the savior of humanity?
Pfizer’s generous bribes are not limited to doctors.
I wonder how much ended up in the pockets of various health regulators, government officials of all levels, and media outlets worldwide to push, mandate, and cover up the side effects of mRNA death shots and openly LIE to the public about their safety and efficacy.
The amounts must be astronomical, probably enough to end world hunger in no time.
Pfizer/FDA Corruption: 2.8 Million Was Transferred from Pfizer to the FDA for “Priority Licensing” of Comirnaty
According to the Pfizer Global Regulatory Affairs document
The Ontario Government Pays Family Physicians for Vaccine Coercion. The US Government Bribes the Media To Push the Vaccine
World governments continue pushing death jabs despite the release of Pfizer data
