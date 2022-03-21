Exposing The Darkness

John Goode
Apr 29, 2022

I'm not a Communist or anything but our entire economic system - including these bribes - seems to revolve around money. It is really destroying our society.

nb4. I'm not particularly religious either but this seems to be on point:

1 Timothy 6:10

For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

Judy Sherfey
Mar 21, 2022

Great stack. Again.

My legal name is Judith and before I knew that Judah had a lion...or that my name was derived from ‘Judah’ I lived lions. Was pleasantly surprised to find a substack with that appellation:). Would like to know the story behind your naming it as you did...

Soon as my new card arrives I plan to subscribe.

My contention: without revival the rollout will continue. We need Jesus. The fear is making people want to understand the dark but is not turning them to the Light.

This is greatly encouraging my prayer life.

