One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Hunter Fielding March 13, 2024

A pro-vaccine doctor, who used social media to shame people who were not vaccinated with Covid mRNA shots, has died suddenly at just 43 years old.

Dr. Vicky Jennings reportedly dropped dead after suffering a sudden heart attack.

According to reports, she was presumed to be in good health when she died and was not suffering from any illnesses.

Jennings, an internationally recognized trauma surgeon from South Africa, was said to be a fitness enthusiast and enjoyed several sports in her free time, including running and swimming.

However, despite her healthy lifestyle, the mother of two passed away unexpectedly last week after reportedly suffering a massive fatal heart attack.

Jennings’ death was announced by Netcare, the healthcare company that she worked for.

“Dr. Jennings, Clinical Head of Trauma Surgery at Netcare Milpark Hospital, was the personification of selfless, caring, and dedicated service,” said Dr. Richard Friedland, the CEO of Netcare.

“She dedicated her life as a surgeon to her patients in the private and public sector.

“We are grateful to Dr. Jennings’ extraordinary life and career and our deepest condolences to her children, partner, family, and all who loved her.

“She loved her work and what she described as her privileged life and often praised her colleagues, patients, friends, and loved ones for making her journey a special one.”

According to an entry on Facebook, Jennings, the mother of two young children, had a heart attack.

“The loss of a mentor like you is immeasurable and our thoughts and condolences are with your family, friends, and colleagues in this incredibly difficult time,” reads one of the tributes on social media.

“Your wisdom, guidance, and unwavering support will be deeply missed.

“Your legacy lives on in the many lives you touched.”

“The medical community has lost a master of the industry.

“May her name be immortalized by those whose lives she changed,” reads another message.

While there has been no official explanation of why a young doctor would drop dead suddenly, many have been pointing to her past social media posts as an indication of what led to her heart attack.

Jennings often posted pro-vaccine propaganda that urged people to take Covid mRNA injections.

According to Jennings, raising concerns about the safety of the shots is “deadly” and considered “disinformation.”

Jennings also posted when she received her own injections, encouraging others to do so.

In one post, she even mocked so-called “anti-vaxxers.”

“Waiting to grow my unicorn horn now, and maybe Bill Gates can start tracking my fascinating life,” she mocked after taking the shot herself.

Jennings first studied at the University of Pretoria and then the University of the Witwatersrand.

She qualified as a registered sub-specialist trauma surgeon and worked at the Milpark and Chris Hani Baragwanath academic hospitals, among others.

She was a highly regarded member of the Association of Surgeons of South Africa and was internationally recognized as a surgeon.

“Not only was Dr. Jennings a mentor to those who had the privilege of working with her in South Africa, but also to the doctors and emergency service workers in various countries worldwide where she shared her passions through her lectures,” says Friedland.

Prof. Ken Boffard, trauma director at the Netcare Milpark Hospital’s academic trauma center, described Jennings as the “epitome of what a surgeon should be: caring, enthusiastic, and skilled.

“She always gave her best and was highly regarded by everyone she treated, who worked with her and who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Always enthusiastic, always concerned, and special to everyone she came in contact with,” says Boffard.

“Dr. Jennings was an exceptional lecturer locally and internationally, a sought-after mentor, and a role model for the next generation of trauma surgeons.

“She will be deeply missed.”

Source: newsaddicts.com

Share

Related articles: