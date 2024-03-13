Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Mar 13, 2024

She proved her point: "Disinformation is deadly."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
Mar 13, 2024

How many times have we seen people described as . . . wonderful, caring, enthusiastic, skilled, mentors, . . . who also posted mocking, demeaning or even threatening comments about those who dared to even question the toxic Covid shots?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
261 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture