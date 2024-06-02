One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 1, 2024

In a major U-turn, a prominent pro-vaccine doctor has blown the whistle and raised the alarm about the deadly consequences of being injected with Covid mRNA shots.

Annette Bosworth, also known as “Dr. Boz,” has released an explosive video statement to warn the public about “the biggest crime in the history of medicine.”

In the bombshell live-streamed video, the pro-vaccine doctor expresses deep regret that she “had all of the people I love vaccinated.”

Dr. Boz highlights a study exposing the harm caused by Covid mRNA injections.

She continues by warning that health officials, scientists, and doctors who claim the mRNA vaccines are “safe” should not be trusted.

The doctor also warns that information highlighting the dangers of the injections is being covered up and censored.

“How long is it going to take before the world would trust, that I will trust what they’re telling me,” she said.

“Then what was my part in it, how could I have been a little more…again I had all of my kids vaccinated, I had all the people I love vaccinated.

“And when you look back and say ‘dang, look at what it did,’ especially the kids…

“Anyway…I say that to you to say, this information is out there.

“I don’t know how long this report will be there.”

Elsewhere in the video, Bosworth admits that she faced constant pushback from the public when she told them the vaccines were “safe.”

She revealed that her viewers would comment about how she was wrong to tell people the vaccine is safe because growing numbers were being injured or killed by the shots.

The doctor said she was forced to review her position due to the soaring cases of vaccine side effects.

The study referenced by Dr. Boz chronicles the massive harm from the Covid shots.

In the “Abstract” section of the study’s paper, the researchers wrote:

“Re-analysis of the Pfizer trial data identified statistically significant increases in serious adverse events (SAEs) in the vaccine group.

“Numerous SAEs were identified following the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), including death, cancer, cardiac events, and various autoimmune, hematological, reproductive, and neurological disorders.

“Furthermore, these products never underwent adequate safety and toxicological testing in accordance with previously established scientific standards.

“Among the other major topics addressed in this narrative review are the published analyses of serious harms to humans, quality control issues and process-related impurities, mechanisms underlying adverse events (AEs), the immunologic basis for vaccine inefficacy, and concerning mortality trends based on the registrational trial data.”

During a recent interview with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough also raised the alarm about the injections.

McCullough explains that people around the world are now beginning to realize that they made a “giant personal health mistake” by being injected with the Covid mRNA shots.

“Understanding what’s happening is slow,” McCullough explains.

“It’s very very psychological.

“I think once people take the vaccines they just can’t psychologically handle the idea that it could’ve been a giant personal health mistake.

“And most people who took the vaccines, they’ll tell you…they’ll say, ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’

“That means psychologically they can’t handle it.”

Dr. Boz is not the only vaccine expert to do a complete reversal on the Covid mRNA injections, however.

As Slay News reported, renowned immunologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, Bill Gates’s former vaccine advisor, is now raising the alarm about the long-term harm caused by the shots.

Dr. Bossche warns that a coming “wave of morbidity” and “mortality” among the Covid mRNA vaccinated will trigger a “completely unprecedented” plunge in the global population.

Bossche predicts that the death toll will be “up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries.”

“It is very very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse,” he warns.

“And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society — financial, economic, social, you name it — will be complete.”

“This will be something that will be reported in history for many many generations to come,” he noted.

As Slay News reported earlier, Professor Dolores Cahill, a world-renowned immunology expert, has also issued a similar warning.

Cahill, who has over 25 years of expertise in high-throughput protein array, antibody array, proteomics technology development, and automation, issued an explosive warning to the public that everyone who has been vaccinated with Covid mRNA shots “will die within 3 to 5 years, even if they have had only one injection.”

Source: slaynews.com

