“The Long Term Effects and Efficacy of the Vaccines Are Not Currently Known” – The Purchase Agreement Between the EU Commission and Pfizer
Further proof of the world's governments deliberately lying to the public while hiding the truth in plain sight
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
The unredacted version of the Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) between the EU Commission and BioNTech-Pfizer was published last year by the Italian media outlet Rai.it :
Exclusive Report: here are Pfizer and Moderna's "secret" contracts for anti-Covid vaccines
“… The contracts confirm that, in the event of damage from side effects, the compensation will fall almost exclusively on the states. Concessions made to pharmaceutical companies in the field of civil liability have been debated throughout Europe for months. But the text reiterates that the use "takes place in a period of epidemic conditions and the administration of the products will be conducted under the sole responsibility of the Member States".
Pharmaceutical companies are liable only in the event of willful misconduct or a proven violation of Good Manufacturing Practices (the good manufacturing practices that all companies are required to comply with). Patents, on the other hand, remain in private hands, despite the indemnity and public funding.”
A real bombshell is found in the Vaccine Order Form (pages 48 - 49):
“… The Participating Member State further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known. Further, to the extent applicable, the Participating Member State acknowledges that the Vaccine shall not be serialized.”
Pages 48 - 49 unredacted :
And this is how the same pages appear in the redacted version posted on the European Commission's website:
The Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) between the EU Commission and BioNTech-Pfizer is further proof of the world’s governments deliberately lying to the public while hiding the truth in plain sight.
Similar bombshells can be found in the following articles:
Related articles:
Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi: Routine Introduction of Gene-Based Vaccines Spells the Downfall of Mankind
PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal
THE COVID-19 FRAUD and WAR ON HUMANITY
Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document
mRNA Injections: Evidence of DNA Damage, Neurodegenerative Disease, and More - Dr. Stephanie Seneff
I haven't taken a vaccine in decades and I NEVER will again...........
"The medical authorities keep lying. Vaccination has been an assault on the immune system. It actually causes a lot of illnesses. We are actually changing our genetic code through vaccination.....100 years from now we will know that the biggest crime against humanity was vaccines."
-Dr Guylaine Lanctor author of "The Medical Mafia"
"Much of what you have been led to believe about immunization simply isn't true. If I were to follow my deeper convictions, I would urge you to reject all inoculations for your child....There in convincing scientific evidence that mass inoculations can be credited with eliminating any childhood disease"
-Dr Robert Mendelsohn author of "Confessions of a Medical Heretic"
"These chronic diseases, including hay fever, asthma, cancer, and AIDS, are the result of wrong interventions upon the organism by conventional medicine.....the immune systems of the Western population, through strong chemical drugs and repeated vaccinations, have broken down.....medicine, instead of curing diseases, is actually the cause of the degeneration of the human race"
-Dr Juan Manuel Martinez Mendez writing in the Aug/Sept 2004 Townsend Letter
The Truth About Vaccinations – History and Hoax
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/the-truth-about-vaccinations/
Vaccine Ingredients and Vaccine Secrets
https://healthwyze.org/reports/60-vaccine-secrets
The Poisoned Needle - Eleanor McBean:
spingolaspeaks.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/the-poisoned-needle.pdf
Dr. Andrew Moulden: All Vaccines Cause Ischemia (Impaired Blood Flow) Which Blocks Oxygen Delivery Leading to Chronic Disease
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/All-Vaccines-Cause-Ischemia-(Impaired-Blood-Flow)-Which-Blocks-Oxygen-Delivery22jul15.shtml#top
https://thevaccinereaction.org/
https://www.vaccinesandchristianity.org/
https://www.amazon.com/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-Forgotten/dp/1480216895/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
https://odysee.com/@drsuzanneh:f
In other words everyone who took this is the experiment. Mmmm. Died? Ok. Mmmm. Heart issues? Ok. Mmmm. Neurology issues? Ok. Clots? Infertility? Keep those issues coming so we can “tweak” for the next batch. Waiting to see what the next great pandemic will be.