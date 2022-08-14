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The unredacted version of the Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) between the EU Commission and BioNTech-Pfizer was published last year by the Italian media outlet Rai.it :

“… The contracts confirm that, in the event of damage from side effects, the compensation will fall almost exclusively on the states. Concessions made to pharmaceutical companies in the field of civil liability have been debated throughout Europe for months. But the text reiterates that the use "takes place in a period of epidemic conditions and the administration of the products will be conducted under the sole responsibility of the Member States".

Pharmaceutical companies are liable only in the event of willful misconduct or a proven violation of Good Manufacturing Practices (the good manufacturing practices that all companies are required to comply with). Patents, on the other hand, remain in private hands, despite the indemnity and public funding.”

A real bombshell is found in the Vaccine Order Form (pages 48 - 49):

“… The Participating Member State further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known. Further, to the extent applicable, the Participating Member State acknowledges that the Vaccine shall not be serialized.”

Pages 48 - 49 unredacted :

And this is how the same pages appear in the redacted version posted on the European Commission's website:

The Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) between the EU Commission and BioNTech-Pfizer is further proof of the world’s governments deliberately lying to the public while hiding the truth in plain sight.

Similar bombshells can be found in the following articles:

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