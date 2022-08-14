Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Russ D's avatar
Russ D
Aug 14, 2022

I haven't taken a vaccine in decades and I NEVER will again...........

"The medical authorities keep lying. Vaccination has been an assault on the immune system. It actually causes a lot of illnesses. We are actually changing our genetic code through vaccination.....100 years from now we will know that the biggest crime against humanity was vaccines."

-Dr Guylaine Lanctor author of "The Medical Mafia"

"Much of what you have been led to believe about immunization simply isn't true. If I were to follow my deeper convictions, I would urge you to reject all inoculations for your child....There in convincing scientific evidence that mass inoculations can be credited with eliminating any childhood disease"

-Dr Robert Mendelsohn author of "Confessions of a Medical Heretic"

"These chronic diseases, including hay fever, asthma, cancer, and AIDS, are the result of wrong interventions upon the organism by conventional medicine.....the immune systems of the Western population, through strong chemical drugs and repeated vaccinations, have broken down.....medicine, instead of curing diseases, is actually the cause of the degeneration of the human race"

-Dr Juan Manuel Martinez Mendez writing in the Aug/Sept 2004 Townsend Letter

The Truth About Vaccinations – History and Hoax

https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/the-truth-about-vaccinations/

Vaccine Ingredients and Vaccine Secrets

https://healthwyze.org/reports/60-vaccine-secrets

The Poisoned Needle - Eleanor McBean:

spingolaspeaks.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/the-poisoned-needle.pdf

Dr. Andrew Moulden: All Vaccines Cause Ischemia (Impaired Blood Flow) Which Blocks Oxygen Delivery Leading to Chronic Disease

https://educate-yourself.org/cn/All-Vaccines-Cause-Ischemia-(Impaired-Blood-Flow)-Which-Blocks-Oxygen-Delivery22jul15.shtml#top

https://thevaccinereaction.org/

https://www.vaccinesandchristianity.org/

https://www.amazon.com/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-Forgotten/dp/1480216895/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8

https://odysee.com/@drsuzanneh:f

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Moomoo2902's avatar
Moomoo2902
Aug 14, 2022

In other words everyone who took this is the experiment. Mmmm. Died? Ok. Mmmm. Heart issues? Ok. Mmmm. Neurology issues? Ok. Clots? Infertility? Keep those issues coming so we can “tweak” for the next batch. Waiting to see what the next great pandemic will be.

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